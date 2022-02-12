Watch: Luke Bryan Talks Masks, Viagra and Gambling at the Eye-Popping Launch of his Las Vegas Residency

Before Luke Bryan opened his Las Vegas residency, he said the show was just him and his band on an enormous stage with towering screens and extravagant lights. He said there weren’t dancers or other props one would expect in Las Vegas. He planned to rely on energy and hit songs to carry him through the night.
Residencies are often known for their over-the-top elements – or the other end of the spectrum – wholly stripped of production.
The way Bryan talked about it, he planned to bring a very similar show to what fans will see on tour this summer.
But when Bryan’s residency opened at Resorts World Las Vegas Friday night – he delivered the jackpot.
The sold-out crowd was on its feet for two hours of sing-along hits, friendly dialog and endless charisma and energy. Bryan pushed his show over the top with an elaborate stage of more than one dozen shifting cube-shaped pillars, mind-blowing video work reflecting realistic scenes from his 28 No. 1 songs, state-of-the-art lights and lasers and a robotic flying bridge.