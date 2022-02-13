As football fans nationwide watch the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams battle it out for the Super Bowl LVI grand title – Willie Nelson will be there, too!
The famed footwear brand, Skechers called in Willie Nelson to join two Super Bowl commercials that aired during the big game on Sunday, Feb. 13.
“I can’t resist making an appearance during the Super Bowl,” shared the artist in a recent statement. “And I’m doing this because of a message we can all agree on – everyone deserves the right to feel comfortable. From the bus to the stage to a jog around the ranch, staying healthy and feeling good is how I can keep doing what I love.”