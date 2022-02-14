Music

Jason Aldean Reveals Summer Tour with Gabby Barrett

Jason Aldean's 34-city tour will launch July 15 in Pennsylvania.
Jason Aldean revealed his summer plans on Monday – he’s hitting the road in July for a four-month tour.

Aldean – along with support acts Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver – will embark on the ROCK N’ ROLL COWBOY TOUR on July 15 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The tour will hit 34 cities before concluding Oct. 29 in Wichita, Kansas.

