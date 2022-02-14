Jason Aldean Reveals Summer Tour with Gabby Barrett

</noscript> </div>

Aldean released “MACON,” the first half of his two-album set “MACON, GEORGIA” in November. “GEORGIA” will be available on April 22.

“MACON, GEORGIA” is Aldean’s 10th studio album. Aldean was heavily influenced by his hometown of Macon, Georgia, and the musicians from the area when he recorded “MACON, GEORGIA.”

“I love the country stories,” Aldean told People of the inspiration for his new double album. “I love the melodies and the stories that the country music has. But I always wanted to hear the music side of everything a lot more aggressive than that. That’s kind of where all the rock and roll stuff comes in. A lot of times, I’ll hear twin guitar solos on my records, and that is Allman Brothers all day. They were kind of the innovators of that.”

Aldean, who recently charted his 26th No. 1 hit with his Carrie Underwood duet “If I Didn’t Love You,” will sing his hits on tour as well as songs from his new double album. “If I Didn’t Love You,” a three-week chart-topper, and his new single “Trouble with Heartbreak” are from “MACON, GEORGIA.”

Tickets for Aldean’s ROCK N’ ROLL COWBOY TOUR go on sale 10 a.m. Friday to the general public at www.jasonaldean.com.

ROCK N’ ROLL COWBOY TOUR DATES:

7/15/2022 Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

7/16/2022 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

7/17/2022 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

7/23/2022 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

7/29/2022 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7/30/2022 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/31/2022 York, PA – York Fair

8/05/2022 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

8/06/2022 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

8/12/2022 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/13/2022 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8/14/2022 Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/18/2022 Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center

8/19/2022 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/25/2022 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

8/26/2022 Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/27/2022 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/08/2022 Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

9/09/2022 Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

9/10/2022 Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

9/15/2022 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

9/16/2022 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/17/2022 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

9/22/2022 Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

9/23/2022 Lafayette, LA – Cajundome

9/24/2022 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

9/29/2022 Evansville, IN – The Ford Center

10/01/2022 Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

10/07/2022 Ft. Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

10/08/2022 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

10/14/2022 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10/15/2022 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

10/27/2022 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

10/28/2022 Columbia, MO – Mizzou Arena

10/29/2022 Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena