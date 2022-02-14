Top 10 Celeb Valentine’s Day Messages: Luke Combs, Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton and more

Ten of country music's favorite singers wish their partners a Happy Valentine's Day in the cutest possible ways

Love is in the air!

Notable names out of Nashville have taken to social media today (Feb. 14) to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Many chart-topping musicians have slowed down to appreciate their significant others and have placed time aside to write a meaningful message to their partner in crime.

While many shared a simple photograph, some got crafty by pairing their go-to love song with several snapshots that embody their heartwarming relationship.

Scroll through the list below and see if your favorite country music couple scored a spot on the buzzworthy CMT roundup.

Dolly Parton

The queen Dolly Parton has blessed country music fans with an old-world photo of her husband Carl Dean giving her a precious kiss on the cheek. While wearing a western-inspired outfit, the “I Will Always Love You” singer reminds everyone to appreciate their partners today.

“Happy Valentine’s Day y’all! Remember to squeeze your loved ones a little tighter today and tell them you love ‘em❤️,” shared the legend.

The happy couple has been together for 55 years, and the hitmaker recently revealed the secret recipe for keeping a relationship “spicy.”

“I like to dress up for Carl,” she exclusively told E! News’ Daily Pop. “Every day, I put on some makeup and fix my hair because I think, ‘Well, the whole world, I’m out here and everybody else sees me all dressed up, and I’m not going to just kind of go home and just flop on him. It’s important to me that I look as good as I can. I think it kind of helps keep things spicy,” she concluded.

Luke Combs

This Valentine’s Day hits different for country sensation Luke Combs and wife Nicole, as they are expecting their first child together in a short few months.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to this amazing woman. Getting to spend everyday with you is a blessing I will never take for granted,” the father-to-be shared in his caption. “Thank you for making me laugh, making me smile, being there for me, and loving me for who I am. I can’t wait to raise our family with you and spend a whole lot of more years together. I love you @nicolejcombs.”

The “Forever After All” singer surprised fans with the life-altering news in late January. In an Instagram photo showing off the sonogram and Nicole’s tiny baby bump, he revealed that his baby boy would be arriving in the Spring of 2022.

Jessie James Decker

Country star Jessie James Decker did not shy away from showing off her former NFL husband, Eric Decker this Valentine’s Day. The “Should Have Known Better” singer shared four steamy snapshots of the two modeling on the beach.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life❤️ you gonna get lucky tonight…again,” she captioned the Instagram carousel.

The happy couple has been glued to each other’s side for more than a decade, as sparks began to fly in 2011. Shortly after the two started dating, Eric popped the question in 2012 and got married in 2013 in Colorado.

Charles Kelley

Lady A’s lead singer, Charles Kelley shared a precious photo of his wife Cassie Kelley and six-year-old son to Instagram early Monday morning.

“Happy Valentines to these two love bugs,” shared the hitmaker.

While the award-winning artist revealed the memory-provoking photo of the two chowing down breakfast, his wife took to Instagram to share several pictures that highlight their 15-year long relationship in a nutshell. The carousel includes a wedding photo from their ocean-side ceremony, a horse and carriage ride, and multiple father and son moments.

Jimmie Allen

Country star Jimmie Allen never misses a moment to praise his beautiful wife, Lexi Allen. The “Good Times Roll” artist kept his Instagram post short and sweet, but the picture spoke a thousand words.

“Happy Valentine’s Day❤️,” said the award-winning musician. It appears that the Instagram was taken on a luxury tropical getaway, as the two were photographed in front of a private candle-lit dinner on the beach.The A-list couple tied the knot back in 2021 at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania. The wedding turned into a star-studded affair, as Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich, and Chuck Wicks made the guest list.

Blake Shelton

Country music icon, Blake Shelton and pop-princess Gwen Stefani has been stuck in the honeymoon stage, since tying the knot back in July. The “God’s Country” singer shared a breathtaking black and white wedding photo of the two exchanging vows at their intimate ceremony.

“I’m the luckiest man alive…Happy Valentine’s Day, @gwenstefani! I love you!” he said in the caption. Just days before the love-centric holiday, the hitmaker shared a touching tribute to his rockstar wife with a short montage to their chart-topping duet, “Nobody But You.”

Jake Hoot

The Voice alum Jake Hoot has proved yet again that he is head-over-heels in love with his wife, Brittney Hoot. The talented singer shared a charming picture of the two embracing each other in front of a sunset. To go along with the eye-grabbing photograph, Hoot included a touching caption that would bring any country music fan to tears.

“To my beautiful bride, Happy Valentine’s Day! You have changed my life in all the right ways. You made me confident, you put up with all my craziness, and you love us unconditionally. You are my forever and a day, my best friend, and my person!” he said before addressing his daughter. “To my sweet princess, Happy Valentine’s Day to you! You made me a daddy, you make us laugh all the time, and I love how big your heart is. You’re my little best friend, and always dancing even if there’s no music, and my champ. I love you both my all I got!” he concluded.

Hoot recently released a mesmerizing duet with his wife Brittney called “Wherever Time Goes.” The moving melody encourages music goers to slow down and to appreciate time with their other half. While “Wherever Time Goes” might be the utmost perfect tune for a date night, it also serves as a reminder that we can’t get moments back.

Cole Swindell

Multi-platinum artist Cole Swindell won’t be having a “Single Saturday Night” anytime soon. The singer-songwriter shared a heartwarming photo of him smooching his relatively new girlfriend, Courtney Little on the lips. Swindell wished his fans a great week to go along with the intimate image.

“Happy Valentine’s Day❤️ Hope y’all have a good week!” shared the country crooner. Just in time for Cupid’s arrival, the singer released the official music video for his love-centric ballad “I’m Gonna Let Her” on Friday, February 11.

“Dig it. Authentic and genuine,” said a loyal fan in response to the sentimental music video. “Such a great song 💖 the video is perfect,” declared another one.

Raelynn

While several notable names out of music city came out of the woodworks to gush about their significant other – the female powerhouse shared a video of her daughter Daisy Rae wearing an adorable Valentine’s Day outfit. While sitting in her picture-perfect nursery, Daisy is sporting a massive bow with kiss marks, blue jeans, tiny red shoes, and a long sleeve tee that says, “Little Miss Valentine.”

Raelynn fans ran to the comments to admire the trendy infant. “Can I have her headband? 😍 She’s adorable 💖 ,” said a social media user. “She looks like mommy!❤️,” another one pointed out.

Raelynn and her husband, Josh Davis welcomed Daisy into the world back in September with open arms in Nashville, Tennessee. While the songstress transitioned into the new chapter of her life, she released her second full-length record, Baytown.

“It’s been really, really cool to see two important things happen in the same month – to have a vulnerable record come out as I’m going into this new season of being a mom has been really special,” Raelynn told PEOPLE.

While being a super mom, the “Small Town Prayer” singer is gearing up to join Kane Brown on his Blessed & Free tour in June 2022.

Chris Janson

Country music hitmaker Chris Janson took to social media early Monday morning (Feb. 14) to wish his wife Kelly Lynn Janson a Happy Valentine’s Day. The singer first uploaded a moving montage to his recently released track, “All In” on TikTok. The quick video features the two love birds on cloud nine kissing in the snow, relaxing beach-side, and even an old photograph of Kelly strutting out of a white convertible in a mini black dress.

“I love you❤️ happy Valentine’s @thekellyjanson ❤️ #Allin #ddone,” he captioned the video that he later shared on Instagram.