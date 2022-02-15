Music

Brad Paisley to Jimmie Allen: “I’ll be the Sally Fields to your Burt Reynolds anytime”

Brad Paisley and Jimmie Allen go to No. 1 with "Freedom Was a Highway"
Brad Paisley and Jimmie Allen felt the love on Valentine’s Day from country radio.

The pair saw their duet “Freedom Was a Highway” nab the top spot on both the Billboard and Mediabase charts, which marked Paisley’s 25th No. 1 song and Allen’s third. Allen co-wrote “Freedom Was a Highway” with Ash Bowers and Matt Rogers, and the song is featured on his highly collaborative album “Bettie James Gold Edition.”

