Tanya Tucker To Celebrate 50th Anniversary of “Delta Dawn” at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

The hitmaker embarks on her “Hard Luck Tour” and confirms stop at The Ryman to honor chart-topping classic “Delta Dawn”

Tanya Tucker will return to the legendary Ryman Auditorium on April 10 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her smash hit “Delta Dawn.”

The twangy track that was penned by rockabilly artist Larry Collins and country songsmith Alex Harvey served as Tucker’s golden ticket into the country music scene at just 13-years-old. Following the death of Harvey in 2020, Tucker reflected on the ballad that catapulted her to stardom.

“This song started everything off for me and has kept me going ever since,” shared the songstress in a statement. “I thank God for (Alex Harvey), his song, my life, my career, and my fans – as I find myself grateful and thankful knowing my life would have been so different without the iconic ‘Delta Dawn.’”

“Delta Dawn” was released in 1972 and quickly peaked at No.6 on the Hot Country Songs chart – granting the young rising star with her first Top 10 track. It wasn’t long until the debut single scored Tucker a Grammy nomination for “Best Female Country Vocal Performance.”

Nearly a half-century later, the timeless song remains a staple within the country genre and continues to be a mainstay on her setlist. The multi-platinum artist revealed that she is looking forward to celebrating the success of the hit at the historic venue.





