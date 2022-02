Tanya Tucker To Celebrate 50th Anniversary of “Delta Dawn” at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

The hitmaker embarks on her “Hard Luck Tour” and confirms stop at The Ryman to honor chart-topping classic “Delta Dawn”

Tanya Tucker will return to the legendary Ryman Auditorium on April 10 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her smash hit “Delta Dawn.”

The twangy track that was penned by rockabilly artist Larry Collins and country songsmith Alex Harvey served as Tucker’s golden ticket into the country music scene at just 13-years-old. Following the death of Harvey in 2020, Tucker reflected on the ballad that catapulted her to stardom.

“This song started everything off for me and has kept me going ever since,” shared the songstress in a statement. “I thank God for (Alex Harvey), his song, my life, my career, and my fans – as I find myself grateful and thankful knowing my life would have been so different without the iconic ‘Delta Dawn.’”

“Delta Dawn” was released in 1972 and quickly peaked at No.6 on the Hot Country Songs chart – granting the young rising star with her first Top 10 track. It wasn’t long until the debut single scored Tucker a Grammy nomination for “Best Female Country Vocal Performance.”

Nearly a half-century later, the timeless song remains a staple within the country genre and continues to be a mainstay on her setlist. The multi-platinum artist revealed that she is looking forward to celebrating the success of the hit at the historic venue.



“There’s no room in the world like the Ryman. Every time I walk on that stage, I feel the energy of all the legends who’ve graced The Mother Church of Country Music before me,” she said in a statement. “I can’t wait to return in April and bring a few friends with me!”

The musician recently kicked off her Hard Luck Tour at the San Antonio Rodeo on Sunday, February 13.

The blonde powerhouse shared that she had some “hard luck” before deciding to get back on the saddle and perform. Before the global health crisis brought a sudden halt on live music and she had to undergo an emergency hip replacement surgery, Tucker had several 2020 concert dates set in stone.

“So excited to get back on the road! I’ve had a little bit of Hard Luck lately, but my luck’s changing, and I can’t wait to see y’all on our new 2022 #HardLuckTour real soon! Love T!♥️🎶🌹🎤,” shared the legend on social media.

Tucker is off to a great start, as she recently appeared at Brandi Carlile’s third annual Girls Just Wanna Weekend concert in Mexico. Next month – the highly anticipated documentary, The Return of Tanya Tucker will premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, TX.

The film will highlight Tucker’s extraordinary return to the spotlight, how she became an influential trailblazer for women in country, and her remarkable relationship with Brandi Carlile. The movie will also focus on the writing and recording process of her 2019 record, While I’m Livin’.