Pics: Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne Has Baby Shower with Jana Kramer, Jessie James Decker and more

Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne celebrated the upcoming birth of her baby girl recently with some of her famous female friends.

Jana Kramer, Jessie James Decker, RaeLynn and Wayne’s bandmate in Runaway June Natalie Stovall convened at Wayne’s manager’s house for an over-the-top baby shower complete with an intricate pink and purple balloon garland, rows of champagne glasses, bite-sized sweet treats, cake and a charcuterie spread that stretched for several feet.

“My friends and family threw me the most gorgeous baby shower,” Wayne posted on Instagram. “(My manager) opened up his incredible home for us and made it so special. It was impossible to feel more loved that day. Thank you to my girls, I love you with all my heart 💕 Lily is going to have the best aunties!!!”

Wayne met her husband Austin Moody about six years ago, but the pair didn’t connect romantically until 2020. Moody rescued a dog, reached out to Stovall for help and Stovall connected him with Wayne, who she knew loved animals. Wayne and Moody dated for about six months before he proposed on Dec. 28, 2020. They were married about two weeks later.

The couple told People that they “couldn’t wait a second longer” to get married. Wayne added she was “so excited to start a life and family together.”

Wayne and Moody plan to name their daughter Lily Maria Moody. Baby Lily is due in April.