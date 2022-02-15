Tim McGraw Gears Up For 2022 Tour, Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video

Tim McGraw gives fans insight into what it’s like to prepare for a nationwide tour.

Country music legend Tim McGraw took to Instagram over the weekend (February 13) to give fans a sneak peek inside long dry runs for his upcoming 2022 tour. The social media video features McGraw interacting with his bandmates and crew as they gear up for their 17-city trek and festival appearances.

With his song “7500 OBO” blazing in the back of the short clip – the hitmaker is seen fist-bumping multiple team members and bringing his happy-go-lucky energy to the rigorous rehearsals.

McGraw brings attention to the men and women behind-the-scenes who are turning his vision into a reality.

“Back on the road next weekend!! Feels so good to be back with the band and crew again!” the singer captioned the good-vibe video.

McGraw’s tour mate Russell Dickerson and his 1883 co-star LaMonica Garrett instantly showed their support and excitement by dropping a comment below the high-quality post.

“IT’S GON BE A GOOD YEAR!!!! 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻,” said Dickerson full of enthusiasm. “ 🙌🏽 🙌🏽 🙌🏽,” left LaMonica who plays a wild west cowboy named Thomas in the Yellowstone prequel.

In early December, the multi-platinum artist announced his nationwide tour and revealed that he is bringing Russell Dickerson, Brandon Davis, and TikTok sensation-turned country music breakout star Alexandra Kay along for the ride.

The invitation offered to Kay did not come as a surprise, as McGraw has shared his love for her vocals and even applauded the rising star for her creative twist on his 1994 hit “Don’t Take The Girl.”

Following her viral “coffee cover” that features the old-school classic – McGraw made it clear that her name was now on his musical radar. The “Humble and Kind” singer took to TikTok to duet the budding vocalist.

“I love her voice!” shared McGraw in the video that garnered over 1.5 Million likes and 11.9M views. “See if my coffee turns out as good as she sings this song. She’s really good. Okay, somebody needs to sign this girl to a record deal,” he added with a smile.

McGraw clearly believed in her sound and gave the Illinois native a massive platform to elevate her musical career. The group will be kicking off on April 29 in Rogers, Arkansas and will wrap on June 4 in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

In addition to his tour, the GRAMMY winner will be making stops at significant festivals across the U.S. Tickets are currently available to see Tim McGraw.