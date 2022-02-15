Miranda Lambert Donates $20,000 To Animal Shelters

Miranda Lambert provides puppy love to shelters in need from Connecticut to California.

Miranda Lambert’s husband Brendan McLoughlin was not the only one to receive unconditional love on Valentine’s Day. The animal advocate celebrated the love-centric holiday by donating $20,000 to 20 rescue shelters across the U.S.

The hitmaker’s MuttNation Foundation granted multiple shelters from Connecticut to California $1,000 each. The singer hopes the generous contribution supports the shelter pets and the individuals who work tirelessly to make the sanctuaries safe and healthy environments.

Animal advocacy has always played a vital role in Lambert’s life, as she consciously dedicates her downtime volunteering at local shelters. To bring her initiative to the next level, Lambert teamed up with her mother, Bev Lambert to build the MuttNation Foundation in 2009. The organization’s mission is to promote adoption and encourage spay and neuter for all pets.

Throughout the years, the mother-daughter duo has educated the general public about the importance and the beneficial impact of these must-do actions. The multi-platinum artist is now a proud owner of five rescue dogs, multiple cats, rabbits, and horses.

“Shelter pets – especially the ones that are hardest to get adopted – and the people who care for them, have always had my heart,” Lambert told FOX 17. “Valentine’s Day gives me one more chance to show just how special they all are to me,” she added.

To encourage fans to adopt and not shop, Lambert took to Instagram during Valentine’s Day to share special moments between her and furry friend, Delta Dawn.

The mutt named after Tanya Tucker’s debut single, “Delta Dawn” was rescued by the singer-songwriter at a Sonic in Oklahoma. In the short clip, Lambert jokingly mentioned that she went to the fast-food restaurant for a cherry limeade and left with a puppy.

“We are the perfect match because she has been through a lot in her life, and she is a road dog,” said the performer in the voice-over video that is paired with precious snapshots. “Kind of like her mom, she likes to travel. She’s down for anything, and she has a great personality…she has my whole heart.”

It's #ValentinesDay & we're here to help you find your paw-fect #MuttMatch! Pit mixes, large dogs, dogs w/ disabilities & senior dogs consistently get overlooked in shelters. Take our quiz to find out which of these would be best suited for your life, so you can #LoveHarder! pic.twitter.com/iJ2nQCGPEN — Miranda Lambert's MuttNation (@MuttNation) February 14, 2022

The critically acclaimed performer shared the personal adoption story to encourage fans to take the “Mutt Match” quiz on her organization’s website. The interactive test is intended to find the user with a paw-fect match based on lifestyle and personality.

“It’s #ValentinesDay & we’re here to help you find your paw-fect #MuttMatch! Pit mixes, large dogs, dogs w/ disabilities & senior dogs consistently get overlooked in shelters. Take our quiz to find out which of these would be best suited for your life, so you can #LoveHarder!” shared the nonprofit on Twitter.

Country music fans who participate and take the questionnaire have the opportunity to win tickets to The Bandwagon Tour featuring Little Big Town. Click here to help a dog in need find their forever home.