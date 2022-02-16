Music

WATCH: Brett Young Surprises 10-Year-Old Fan At Birthday Party

The “In Case You Didn’t Know” hitmaker met the birthday girl at home before she headed to school in Florida.
by 23m ago

Early Wednesday morning (Feb 16.), a 10-year-old girl from Lithia, Florida received an unforgettable birthday surprise – when her favorite country star Brett Young stopped by to have some fun at her “Pajamas and Pancakes” breakfast before school.

Just weeks before the visit, Abbie Simmons penned a letter to the country star inviting him to her 10th birthday party. Unfortunately, Young received the request too late – leaving Abbie’s mom and close friend, Lindsay to brainstorm a plan B.

Since Young couldn’t attend, the two made do with the outcome and purchased a life-size cutout of the hitmaker. Shortly after the festive affair, Lindsay received a message from Young’s camp requesting a new date for a belated birthday bash.

Embedded from w3.mp.lura.live.