WATCH: Brett Young Surprises 10-Year-Old Fan At Birthday Party

Early Wednesday morning (Feb 16.), a 10-year-old girl from Lithia, Florida received an unforgettable birthday surprise – when her favorite country star Brett Young stopped by to have some fun at her “Pajamas and Pancakes” breakfast before school.
Just weeks before the visit, Abbie Simmons penned a letter to the country star inviting him to her 10th birthday party. Unfortunately, Young received the request too late – leaving Abbie’s mom and close friend, Lindsay to brainstorm a plan B.
Since Young couldn’t attend, the two made do with the outcome and purchased a life-size cutout of the hitmaker. Shortly after the festive affair, Lindsay received a message from Young’s camp requesting a new date for a belated birthday bash.