HARDY and Fiancée Caleigh Ryan Throw Spectacular Engagement Party

Country music star, HARDY and fiancée Caleigh Ryan raised a glass of bubbly over the weekend (Feb. 12) to celebrate their engagement. Following the star-studded affair, Ryan took to Instagram to share a striking photo of her husband-to-be dipping her in a middle of a beautifully decorated venue in Nashville, Tennessee.

The social post that garnered over 11K likes features the brunette beauty sporting a white off-the-shoulder dress, and Hardy dressed to the nines in a suit and tie. The Instagram-worthy photograph also displays an over-the-top balloon backdrop.

“I love you,” gushed the “Boots” singer in the comments. “The cutest couple,” shared Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany.

Ryan made it clear that several vendors and helpful hands were needed to bring her fairytale-like vision to life.

“The hours, the manpower, the creativity that went into this…I just can’t find enough words to say ‘thank you,’” Ryan said over an Instagram reel that showcased the transformation of the honky-tonk location.

The bride continued to share snapshots from the special evening highlighting the floral arrangements, stocked cocktail bar, and movie theater-inspired popcorn machine.

“Congrats @caleighryan + @hardy on your engagement!! Bringing this all to life was THE best! I love you both so much,” says their wedding planner on Instagram. “And can’t wait for the next party filled with tons of love and lots of @buschbeer 😉,” she added with a romantic carousal of the happy couple.

The engagement party overload on social media does not come as a surprise, as Ryan has been documenting every step of the wedding planning process and has been keeping her followers in the loop. A few weeks ago, she uploaded a hilarious Zoom call with the hitmaker while he was kicking back on a hunting trip.

“What wedding planning calls with @hardy looks like,” she jokingly said with a screen-grab of the sing-songwriter flaunting his catch of the day.

Since the two got together, Ryan has been eagerly waiting to plan their special day. Way before HARDY popped the question with “A Rock,” he told her to be patient.

“I told her the longer she waits, the bigger the ring,” he revealed to PEOPLE while laughing.

The rising star dropped down to one knee last year (Aug.22) at the Lyric Theatre in Oxford, Mississippi. Following the enchanting proposal, the country-rock artist shared the news with his fans. “I’m not her boyfriend anymore❤️,” he said in reference to his chart-topping track “Boyfriend.”

The two love birds have not publicized the date of when they will be tying the knot.