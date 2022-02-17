Kane Brown and Jimmie Allen Are Set To Represent Country Music At The 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Kane Brown and Jimmie Allen will battle it out for the NBA Celebrity Game title on Friday, Feb. 18.

Country music stars Kane Brown and Jimmie Allen will hit the court on Friday, Feb 18 at the Ruffles’ All-Star Celebrity Game in Cleveland, Ohio.

The two hitmakers will go head-to-head on opposite teams. Brown scored a spot on Team Nique, coached by Dominique Wilkins, and Allen will join Squad Walton, which Bill Walton will lead.

The NBA released the star-studded lineup and the competition is looking stiffer than ever. Brown will be working alongside Anuel AA, Mayor Justin Bibb, Daniel “Booby” Gibson, Tiffany Haddish, Crissa Jackson, Jack Harlow, Myles Garrett, Anjali Ranadive, and Gianmarco Tamberi to win the grand title.

The other team includes Machine Gun Kelly, Dearica Hamby, Nyjah Huston, Noah Carlock, Quavo, Alex Toussaint, Ranveer Singh, and former Bachelor Matt James.

Before Brown landed the NBA gig, he told Men’s Health that he had been tirelessly working on himself in the gym. In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, the “One Mississippi” singer decided to become the “most shredded guy in country music.”

Therefore, he started to hit the gym every day and formed a rigorous routine at Nashville’s TITLE Boxing Club. He openly shared that once he saw small progress, it motivated him to keep the positive momentum up.

“It’s also good when your wife tells you she can see it,” Brown told the publication. “You know you’re starting to look a lot better than you did before, and it gives that mentality to keep going,” he added before sharing that the endorphins from working out benefited his mental health. The touch of self-assurance gave Brown what he was looking for to step back into the spotlight.

“A lot more confident, and it got me ready for stage,” says Kane about his Blessed & Free tour. “My mental health is just crazy now.”

Still can’t believe I got to dance to my song “Make Me Want To” with my amazing partner @EmmaSlaterDance on @DancingABC So honored to represent Country Music on this great show. Text JiMMIE to 21523 #TeamJEMMA pic.twitter.com/rAxMn5ktyp — Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) September 28, 2021

Brown was not the only one focusing on his physical health in the last few months, as Jimmie Allen showed his strength and impressive moves on Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars. The father of three worked alongside professional dancer Emma Slater, where he learned how to tango, slay the rumba, and even the cha-cha.

As Brown and Allen bring their A-game to the Midwest, several other stars will be joining in on the highly anticipated weekend. Following the must-watch match – DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Migos, and Lil Baby will participate in the iconic NBA dunk contest starting at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday Feb 19.

The jammed-packed affair will wrap up on Sunday with the 71st All-Star Game at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in downtown Cleveland. Ohio native Macy Gray will deliver the National Anthem, and Ryland James will be singing the Canadian National Anthem. The league will recognize 76 of the finest players in NBA history during halftime, and Earth, Wind, and Fire will perform their 1975 No.1 hit “Shining Star.”

The Ruffles’ NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET on Feb 18, and the All-Star Game will be broadcasted live on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.