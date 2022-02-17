How Stevie Nicks Helped End the Taylor Swift Katy Perry Feud

Just call her Stevie Nicks, the peacemaker.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift had a very public feud in 2014 when Swift said Perry tried to sabotage her arena tour by attempting to hire a group of people Swift was planning to take on the road. When Swift found out, she wrote “Bad Blood” about Perry and told Rolling Stone the women were “just straight-up enemies.” The revelation ignited a public squabble between the singers that Perry shared with Nicks.

Nicks recounted the incident in a recent story in The New Yorker.

Perry met the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer at the Corinthia Hotel in London years ago. She broached the subject by asking Nicks if she had rivals.

“And I said, ’I don’t have rivals,'” Nicks said. “And her big blue eyes got bigger and bluer. And I said, ’No, Katy, I don’t, and neither do you. You are Katy Perry, you’re who you are, you do what you do, and you’re great at it. I’m Stevie Nicks, I do what I do, and I’m great at it. We don’t have rivals. That’s just ridiculous.'”

Nicks said Perry tried to explain the extreme levels that Swift’s fans and her fans were fighting with each other, and Nicks just wouldn’t hear it.

“People get knocked down because of their fame, and the Internet, and all the things that I hate,” Nicks said. “You keep yourself above that, hopefully. She said, ’Well, there’s, like, the Taylor Swift army and there’s, like, the Katy army, and there’s like—’ And I was, like, ’That’s just bullshit. You have to just walk away from that. Don’t carry that around in your mind because then they’re winning this game.'”



</noscript> </div>

Four years and a couple of failed conversations after Swift penned “Bad Blood,” Perry ended the feud when she sent a literal olive branch to Swift’s dressing room at the start of a new tour. Swift shared the gesture on social media and explained how special the sentiment was to her. “Thank you Katy,” Swift posted on her Instagram Story with a pink heart emoji. “So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me.” Cindy Watts Embedded from www.youtube.com



