Priscilla Block Meets Musical Hero, Kelly Clarkson And Talks About Her Taylor Swift Encounter

CMT’s 2021 Next Women of Country honoree Priscilla Block broke into the honky-tonk scene in the midst of the global pandemic, leaving her to connect with fans and other singer-songwriters virtually.
Now that restrictions are lifting, she has a long-running list of musicians she would like to mingle amongst.
Block recently rattled off some names like Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, and most importantly, her primary musical influence Kelly Clarkson to Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul.
“Obviously, this whole thing happened in the middle of a pandemic, so I really haven’t been able to meet the people that I’ve looked up to for a long time,” Block told the publication. “But I know one day it’s gonna happen. I’m just gonna freak out and pass out and be the total fangirl. There will be no chill,” she added.
On Thursday, February 17, the powerhouse vocalist had the opportunity to check the artist behind the early 2000s hit “Since You’ve Been Gone” off her bucket list. While maintaining her excitement, Block appeared as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform “My Bar” and to promote her debut record, Welcome to the Block Party.
Following Clarkson’s grand introduction, the budding songstress strutted out in complete disbelief. While getting comfortable on the couch beside the hitmaker, Block looked into Clarkson’s eyes and declared how “obsessed” she is with her as a person.
The multi-platinum artist showered Block with complements and gushed about her recently released 12-track collection. Clarkson also declared that Block was previously placed on her musical radar.
Absolutely unreal…. Today was so special being on the @KellyClarksonTV huge thank you to @kellyclarkson for making me feel super comfortable, even though I was freaking out welcome to the block party baby! pic.twitter.com/8zTxRbggtb
— Priscilla Block (@priscillablock) February 17, 2022
“I was literally listening, and I was like ’who is this?'” Clarkson said while also sharing that she went in full investigator-mode on Spotify and simply fell in love with Block’s happy-go-lucky “vibe.”
After the two expressed their love for one another, the artist sparked a conversation around her rapid rise to fame and the struggles several musicians face while pursuing their craft in the ten-year town. Block opened up about her musical journey and publicized that she contemplated putting down the guitar and giving up on her dream at one point.
“I’m this young girl… I’m 18-years-old, and I have no clue what I’m going, where to start, and I’m about a year into town,” she confided in the talk show host about her dark moment in Nashville. She continued to confess that she felt like she was “crumbling.”