Why Lauren Alaina Lets Jon Pardi Vet Her Boyfriends

Lauren Alaina recently told Audacy’s Rob + Holly that when it comes to dating, she has a “type.”

“Tall,” Alaina said. “Tall…Dating people in the industry (is) not great. I know the ins and outs of it and how it works. It works for some folks.”

Alaina’s new single “Getting Over Him,” a duet with Jon Pardi, is inspired by dating. The Georgia native wrote the song with Paul DiGiovanni and Emily Weisband after a brief flirtation with a cute guy didn’t end the way she had hoped. Her friend told her that if the guy’s only function was to move her beyond the last man who broke her heart, then he had served his purpose.

“He doesn’t have to be the here forever guy,” Alaina said. “He can just be the guy that helped you get over the last guy. I thought it was pretty good. I tapped into my phone.”



</noscript> </div>

Alaina asked Pardi to sing it with her, and he has had some experience vetting her love interests. “Jon and I are very good friends,” she told Audacy. “We’ve made some choices together in downtown Nashville. I had just started dating a new guy, and we were at a bar in Nashville, and I was introducing Jon to this boyfriend. To his face, he was like, ’I don’t like this guy… I’m standing in the middle of it, my boyfriend at the time, my ex-boyfriend (now). Jon had been filming a video downtown. Jon Pardi gets to vet all the boyfriends.” While Alaina doesn’t typically publicize her love life, she’s in a long-term relationship with someone outside of the music business. “In all seriousness, I have an actual, real-life boyfriend,” she said. “We’ve been together a year-and-a-half, so it’s not like I just started dating him. I’ve just never posted about him or anything because he’s just mine. He’s a business guy and goes to work every day in a suit, and Jon Pardi likes him.” Alaina must like him, too. She has marriage on her mind. When Alaina was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Feb. 12, she said through tears: “Since I was a little girl, I dreamed of this moment. Most little girls dreamed of their weddings. I dreamed of this. Hopefully, now I can have a wedding, too, and we’ll be set.” Cindy Watts Embedded from www.youtube.com



