Watch: Jon Pardi Talks New Single “Last Night Lonely,” Wants New Album in September

</noscript> </div>

Pardi said making albums is an emotional rollercoaster for him, and he has to talk to his wife a lot because he swings between very down and very excited.

“It’s been a while since I put new music out, so there’s a lot of emotions to go into making records,” he explained. “But when it’s done, and it’s out and people are loving the payoff, it’s so worth all the crazy artist emotions that go on.”

He’s still in the thick of writing and recording his new album and is focused on whipping up some love songs.

“We got a great one, but it’s funny, me and [my wife] Summer, we’ll be like, ’Yeah, let’s get some drinking, and she’s leaving and we’re moving on songs,'” Pardi said. “I’m like, ’I try to get a love song, but we love all the themes and emotions of songs.’ So, we definitely got a lot of drinking songs. And that’s another thing when it comes to making records, it’s like, ’Alright, we got this, we got that. We need a little more of this.’ And so we’re currently working on that, and we got some great songs recorded. I got to get back and sing some vocals, and we’re going to do another session.”

Pardi hopes his new album will be out in September.