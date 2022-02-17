Watch: Jon Pardi Talks New Single “Last Night Lonely,” Wants New Album in September

Jon Pardi is moving on from his highly lauded third album, “Heartache Medication.” If his new single “Last Night Lonely” from his forthcoming album is any indication, fans are bound for waves of fiddle and steel guitar.
“To me, it was fun,” Pardi told Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen of his new single. “You could dance to it.”
Written by Joe Fox, Jimi Bell and Dylan Marlowe, “Last Night Lonely” is based on the idea the night could be the love interest’s last night alone.
“It’s kind of like a sweep-you-off-your-feet kind of a song, where we’re going to have so much fun, and this might be your last night lonely,” Pardi said. “And it’s danceable; it’s even got a fiddle solo.”