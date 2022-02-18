Music

The Roundup: New Music from Jake Owen, Hailey Whitters and more

Listen: CMT's Roundup playlist that also includes new music from Jon Pardi, George Birge, Jessica Willis Fisher and Walker Montgomery
Friday means new music and this week CMT is showcasing new songs from Jake Owen, Hailey Whitters, Walker Montgomery and Jessica Willis Fisher in addition to many more including Jon Pardi, Brandon Lay and George Birge in The Roundup playlist.

