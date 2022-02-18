The Roundup: New Music from Jake Owen, Hailey Whitters and more

</noscript> </div>

Whitter’s most recent release, “The Neon” exemplifies her growth as a vocalist, as it showcases her impressive wide vocal range and daring approach to songwriting. The breakup ballad penned alongside Rodney Clawson and Lori McKenna effortlessly delivers a heart-wrenching narrative about a girl struggling to pick up the pieces of her broken relationship under “The Neon” lights of a sticky bar.

“It was our first time writing together, and Lori brought in the title. I think the next line that came out of the room that day was ‘here comes the sad part’, and we instantly knew it was this ‘tear in my beer’ type lyric,” she previously explained in a statement. “I love getting to tap into this song emotionally every time I sing it. Whenever I’m feelin’ blue, there’s no broken heart a barstool and a cold beer (or shot of tequila) can’t fix.”

The way she intertwined traditional country instrumentals with modern musical elements – makes the heartbreak anthem “The Neon” arena-ready. The buzz-worthy hit serves as the second single from her highly anticipated third album, “RAISED” set to drop on March 18.

– Tiffany Goldstein

