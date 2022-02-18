The Roundup: New Music from Jake Owen, Hailey Whitters and more

VIDEO
Hailey Whitters, “The Neon” – Hailey Whitters exploded onto the scene with her 2019 smash hit, “ Ten Year Town,” an anthem that acknowledges the harsh reality of climbing the ranks in the music industry. While the message hit home for many, it was her witty storytelling and captivating country twang that quickly cultivated the career of her dreams. Since her arrival, the budding songstress has paved her own path within music city by simply staying in touch with her Midwest roots and testing her personal musical boundaries.
Whitter’s most recent release, “
The Neon” exemplifies her growth as a vocalist, as it showcases her impressive wide vocal range and daring approach to songwriting. The breakup ballad penned alongside Rodney Clawson and Lori McKenna effortlessly delivers a heart-wrenching narrative about a girl struggling to pick up the pieces of her broken relationship under “The Neon” lights of a sticky bar.
“It was our first time writing together, and Lori brought in the title. I think the next line that came out of the room that day was ‘here comes the sad part’, and we instantly knew it was this ‘tear in my beer’ type lyric,” she previously explained in a statement. “I love getting to tap into this song emotionally every time I sing it. Whenever I’m feelin’ blue, there’s no broken heart a barstool and a cold beer (or shot of tequila) can’t fix.”
The way she intertwined traditional country instrumentals with modern musical elements – makes the heartbreak anthem “The Neon” arena-ready. The buzz-worthy hit serves as the second single from her highly anticipated third album, “RAISED” set to drop on March 18.
– Tiffany Goldstein
Walker Montgomery, “Blue Eyed Blue Jean Gone” – Just weeks away from releasing his six-track EP, “Rust” – Montgomery blessed fans with “ Blue Eyed Blue Jean Gone.” The high-energy tune serves as a teaser and gives fans an indication of what to expect from his highly anticipated project.
The 22-year-old artist has hit the jackpot with the free-spirit anthem. His contagious southern sound paired perfectly with the beat-driven melody is destined for success and will instantly prove that he is a country music mainstay. The love-centric lyrics penned by Jameson Rodgers, Ben Hayslip, and Jessi Alexander also give off hometown vibes – which will encourage any listener to turn up the volume, roll down the windows, and hit the back roads with their significant other.
– Tiffany Goldstein
