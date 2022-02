The Roundup: New Music from Jake Owen, Hailey Whitters and more

Friday means new music and this week CMT is showcasing new songs from Jake Owen, Hailey Whitters, Walker Montgomery and Jessica Willis Fisher in addition to many more including Jon Pardi, Brandon Lay and George Birge in The Roundup playlist.



Jake Owen , “Fishin’ on a River”: Don’t let the title fool you – this song isn’t about fishing. “Fishin’ on a River” is a mid-tempo heartbreak song that reminds country music fans Owen possesses one of the genre’s most distinct, authentic voices and a greater understanding of how to use word play, melody, tempo and dynamics to tell a story than many of country radio’s new mainstays.

Written by Drew Parker, David Fanning and Cole Taylor, lyrics include: My good rods and a better day lined up|I was ready to go|And it turned out she was too|So now I’m sitting in a bar instead of fishing on a river.

Jessica Willis Fisher , “Gone”: Fisher is an adept fiddle player with an angelic voice and iron will, all of which she artfully showcases in her new song “Gone.”

“Gone,” from her upcoming debut solo album “Brand New Day,” was written after Fisher was told she wasn’t good enough to succeed as an artist in the music business.

“I can see now I was promising myself that I would stand up and survive, that I would find a way to make music and make a life on my own terms one day,” she said. “When I sing the song now, I know I’ve kept that promise, and it’s encouraging and powerful. Whenever I face challenges now, I can reflect on just how far I’ve come.”

Hailey Whitters , “The Neon” – Hailey Whitters exploded onto the scene with her 2019 smash hit, “ Ten Year Town ,” an anthem that acknowledges the harsh reality of climbing the ranks in the music industry. While the message hit home for many, it was her witty storytelling and captivating country twang that quickly cultivated the career of her dreams. Since her arrival, the budding songstress has paved her own path within music city by simply staying in touch with her Midwest roots and testing her personal musical boundaries.

Whitter’s most recent release, “The Neon” exemplifies her growth as a vocalist, as it showcases her impressive wide vocal range and daring approach to songwriting. The breakup ballad penned alongside Rodney Clawson and Lori McKenna effortlessly delivers a heart-wrenching narrative about a girl struggling to pick up the pieces of her broken relationship under “The Neon” lights of a sticky bar.

“It was our first time writing together, and Lori brought in the title. I think the next line that came out of the room that day was ‘here comes the sad part’, and we instantly knew it was this ‘tear in my beer’ type lyric,” she previously explained in a statement. “I love getting to tap into this song emotionally every time I sing it. Whenever I’m feelin’ blue, there’s no broken heart a barstool and a cold beer (or shot of tequila) can’t fix.”

The way she intertwined traditional country instrumentals with modern musical elements – makes the heartbreak anthem “The Neon” arena-ready. The buzz-worthy hit serves as the second single from her highly anticipated third album, “RAISED” set to drop on March 18.

Walker Montgomery , “Blue Eyed Blue Jean Gone” – Just weeks away from releasing his six-track EP, “Rust” – Montgomery blessed fans with “ Blue Eyed Blue Jean Gone .” The high-energy tune serves as a teaser and gives fans an indication of what to expect from his highly anticipated project.

The 22-year-old artist has hit the jackpot with the free-spirit anthem. His contagious southern sound paired perfectly with the beat-driven melody is destined for success and will instantly prove that he is a country music mainstay. The love-centric lyrics penned by Jameson Rodgers, Ben Hayslip, and Jessi Alexander also give off hometown vibes – which will encourage any listener to turn up the volume, roll down the windows, and hit the back roads with their significant other.

