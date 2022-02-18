“Yellowstone” Actor to Skip SAG Awards Over Vaccine Mandate

“Yellowstone” actor Forrie J. Smith is skipping the Screen Actors Guild Awards because all attendees are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Smith plays senior ranch hand, Lloyd Pierce, on “Yellowstone” alongside other actors in the ensemble including Kevin Costner (John Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) and more.
The “Yellowstone” cast is nominated for the coveted trophy in Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, the show’s first major award nomination. Their competition in the category includes “Succession,” “Squid Game,” “The Morning Show” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
“I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards,” Smith told his Instagram followers (per Variety) in a now-deleted video. “I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated.”