Watch: Chris Janson Welcomes Famous Friends, Honors Dale Earnhardt in new ‘Cold Beer Truth’ Video

Chris Janson rounded up some of his famous buddies from multiple areas of entertainment to drop in for his “Cold Beer Truth” video. The song, written with Brad Clawson, Mitch Oglesby and Rob Pennington, is from Janson’s forthcoming “All In” album available this spring.

Janson’s wife, kids, and their new puppy are in the video along with Kid Rock, former University of Alabama football player John Cassimus, famed fisherman Bill Dance and NASCAR’s Richard Childress, who pays tribute to Dale Earnhardt.

Earnhardt died 21 years ago today (Feb. 18) in a car crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500.

