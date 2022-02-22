WATCH: The Texas Longhorns Release Parker McCollum’s “Meet You In The Middle” in Hype Video

The University of Texas Longhorns kicked off their baseball season against the Rice Owls at the legendary UFCU Disch–Falk Field in Austin on Saturday. To celebrate opening day, the athletic department released a showstopping hype video to Parker McCollum’s smash hit, “Meet You in the Middle.”

The high-energy clip begins with the breakout star sporting a Texas tee and admiring the historic field from afar. While the D1 athletes roll off their bus with their game faces on, the clip jumps to McCollum standing within the diamond singing his toe-tapping track.

“Guess I’ll meet you in the middle |Well ain’t nobody told me it’d be this hard |Guess I’ll meet you in the middle| Lord only knows if I’ll make it that far,” he delivered while rowdy Longhorn fans stormed the outfield.

The minute-long clip also highlights the players that will be owning the field over the weekend, old-school footage of games, and the unstoppable team bringing home several wins. The University of Texas had a successful run last season, as they made it to the College World Series semifinals.

“SHOWTIME. 🎟 #HooEm,” Texas Baseball captioned the high-quality social media clip that garnered over 45K views in less than a day.

Sports fans instantly flooded the comments, and former players who are now involved in the MLB showered the team with support.

“Let’s go🤘🤘🤘 My two loves – @texaslonghorns and great country music by @parkermccollum,” shared a fan. “This 🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘,” said alum Mark Payton who now plays on the Cincinnati Reds.

McCollum’s dance-worthy anthem “Meet You in the Middle” lives on his 2015 record, The Limestone Kid. The singer-songwriter has come a long way since his 11-track collection – as his recent project, Gold Chain Cowboy exemplifies his growth as an artist.

Ready for Memorial Day weekend with @ericchurch and @brothersosborne. Tickets on sale now. Go get 'em! https://t.co/MDqqoFhRnY pic.twitter.com/LxhuUnJd5K — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) February 18, 2022

The rising star is currently out on the road on his The Gold Chain Cowboy headlining tour. The MLB Milwaukee Brewers recently revealed (Feb. 18) that Parker McCollum will be joining Eric Church and Brothers Osborne for a one-of-kind performance at the American Family Field on Saturday, May 28. Fans can secure their seat at brewers.com/church.