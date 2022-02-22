Music

CMT PREMIERE: Elvie Shane Brings “BACKSLIDER” To Life With Three New Videos

Elvie Shane: "It's all about not judging a book by its cover."
Elvie Shane captured the hearts of country music fans with his tender promise to his stepson “My Boy” in 2021, but now he’s back with a new single, “County Roads,” that’s also commanding attention.

Written by Shane, Dan Couch and Oscar Charles, “County Roads” is a raucous, coming-of-age country-rock ode to rural life. Country radio heartily approves – “County Roads” was the second most added (behind Luke Combs) its first week at country radio.

“There’s quite a lot of distance between the different facets of my brain,” Shane jokes about the sonic difference between his chart-topping debut ballad and its follow-up rocker. “’My Boy’ is a huge foundational part of who I am and how I was raised. My mom and dad really taught me what it’s like to love someone unconditionally. But, it may have painted a better picture of me than who I really am at my core.”

Shane isn’t saying he’s a bad guy – just that he is “definitely not the poster child for parenting.”

“I just try to do my best,” he says. “But I think that it’s important with my music for people to be introduced to me as a person. I think ’County Roads’ shows a little bit of the mistakes made, the lessons learned, the rowdier side of things.”

“My Boy” and “County Roads” are from Shane’s debut album “BACKSLIDER” that is available now.

