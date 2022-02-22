CMT PREMIERE: Elvie Shane Brings “BACKSLIDER” To Life With Three New Videos

Elvie Shane captured the hearts of country music fans with his tender promise to his stepson “My Boy” in 2021, but now he’s back with a new single, “County Roads,” that’s also commanding attention.

Written by Shane, Dan Couch and Oscar Charles, “County Roads” is a raucous, coming-of-age country-rock ode to rural life. Country radio heartily approves – “County Roads” was the second most added (behind Luke Combs) its first week at country radio.

“There’s quite a lot of distance between the different facets of my brain,” Shane jokes about the sonic difference between his chart-topping debut ballad and its follow-up rocker. “’My Boy’ is a huge foundational part of who I am and how I was raised. My mom and dad really taught me what it’s like to love someone unconditionally. But, it may have painted a better picture of me than who I really am at my core.”

Shane isn’t saying he’s a bad guy – just that he is “definitely not the poster child for parenting.”

“I just try to do my best,” he says. “But I think that it’s important with my music for people to be introduced to me as a person. I think ’County Roads’ shows a little bit of the mistakes made, the lessons learned, the rowdier side of things.”

“My Boy” and “County Roads” are from Shane’s debut album “BACKSLIDER” that is available now.