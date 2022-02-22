Dolly Parton Reveals Her Secret Breakfast Recipe: “This Is Not Diet Food Now, Mind You.”

You won't believe what Dolly Parton's key ingredient is to make cloud-like scrambled eggs.

The queen of country music, Dolly Parton has the secret formula to songwriting up her sleeve, but also a mouthwatering breakfast recipe.

Even when the legend is busy working “9 to 5,” she always finds the time to cook up a mean breakfast for her longtime husband, Carl Dean. In a recent interview with Insider, Parton talked highly about her dessert line with Duncan Hines and revealed a noteworthy breakfast hack.

After 55 years of marriage, Parton has interwind a Southern-style breakfast into her weekend routine. The icon has found the secret ingredient to make the fluffiest eggs throughout the years – and it’s not Martha Stewart’s go-to dish with clarified butter.

“Somebody told me this once, and it works,” Parton said before sharing her hush-hush element. “When you crack your eggs in the bowl, say if you’re going to scramble them, use ice water. Put a few drops of ice water as you’re cooking them, and that makes them fluffier – it really does!”

While her method sounds simple, Parton believes the dash of water is the key to success.

“So put a little ice water in that, it’ll fluff them up for you,” she added.

Although scrambled eggs will always be incorporated into Parton’s early morning spread, the award-winning artist declared that other plates would continuously secure a spot on her homemade brunch menu.

“On Sundays, I make French toast, and I love that with bacon,” she gushed. “This is not diet food now, mind you,” she said while mentioning that white bread elevates the sweet treat.

As Parton works her magic in the kitchen, she never forgets to whip up delectable biscuits with a simple gravy drizzle for her husband. While the powerhouse vocalist has several staples, she confirmed that she enjoys experimenting in the kitchen and cooking anything her taste buds call for.

“I just cook whatever comes to mind and whatever I’m in the mood for,” she said. “I can cook any of it!”

While delivering her top-secret recipes, Parton did not fail to mention to Insider that she often takes a break from getting messy in the kitchen and heads to her favorite fast-food restaurants with her husband.

“Oh, I love to get a good burger out on the highway and French fries like everybody else,” she declared. “And we go get hot doughnuts now and then. We love to just get out in that little camper of ours and drive-through restaurants.”

When she’s craving Mexican out on the road, she makes it her mission to stop at Taco Bell to snag a softshell taco.

“I like the others, but they fall apart so bad, especially if you’re riding around,” she told the publication in complete transparency. “So I always get a Taco Supreme, with the sour cream and all that, in the softshell. I love that.”

As fans can run to their closest Taco Bell to test out Dolly’s desired pick, they can also purchase her Southern cookbook – Dolly’s Dixie Fixin’s: Love, Laughter, and Lots of Good Food. The hardcover published in 2006, includes 125 dishes from several Dollywood restaurants, her mother, mother-in-law, and even her own recipes.