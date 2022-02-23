Music

Country Newcomer Twinnie Pushes For Inclusivity In “Welcome To The Club” Music Video

Twinnie: "I hope people can find some common ground in the fact we are all human with the same needs."
In England, there was a family constantly blasting Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, Gloria Estefan, The Rap Pack, and several more prominent musicians through the speakers during all hours of the day. Despite the genre, a young hopeful recognized one similarity that all of the artists had in common – the power of storytelling.

At just 9 years old, Twinnie was transfixed by the way songsmiths had the capability to spark a reaction by delivering a message or by partaking in wordplay. Yet, it wasn’t until she became familiar with female trailblazers, Shania Twain and Dolly Parton that she had the itch to explore the world of entertainment.

