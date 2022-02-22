Morgan Wade Was “Stalked” By “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Star Kyle Richards

Morgan Wade has been open about her love of tattoos, bluegrass music, her dog Sony and her sneaker collection, but an affinity for housewives comes as a surprise.
“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards recently posted a photo of herself, Wade, and some of her Real Housewife friends sharing a fancy dinner at Beverly Hills Italian restaurant Il Pastaio.
However, the meal was Richards’ idea.
“I stalked @morganwademusic on IG after listening to her music while driving solo from Utah to Colorado while making #housewivesofthenorthpole & today we met up in person for the 1st time,” Richards wrote. “The most unlikely of friendships some may think but kinship knows no boundaries.”
Boundaries aren’t something Wade spends much time worrying about – in music or life.
“Y’all are the best,” Wade wrote in the comments of Richards’ Instagram post. “So glad you stalked me.”
Wade, one of CMT’s 2022 Next Women of Country, released the deluxe version of her album “Reckless” at the end of January. The expanded tracklist includes a version of Elvis’ Presley’s “Suspicious Minds,” “The Night,” which is a poignant statement about mental health, and “Run,” a song about escaping painful memories.
She fearlessly navigates genres and topics with a conviction that serves her voice and art. She gives voice to situations that aren’t usually reflected in country music in the process. She says the more exposed she is, the better it makes her feel.