Sam Hunt’s Wife Withdrew Divorce Filing the Same Day

Hours after filing for divorce from Sam Hunt, his pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler changed her mind.

People confirmed that Fowler withdrew her divorce complaint against Hunt on Friday – the same day she filed it in a Tennessee court. Fowler asked her filing be “voluntarily nonsuited without prejudice,” which means she wants the petition dismissed but reserves the right to file for divorce again.

Fowler accused Hunt of inappropriate marital conduct and adultery in the original filing.

The documents stated: “[Fowler believes] that all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted.”

The couple married in April of 2017 and had not announced they were expecting a baby in May.

People reports Fowler is asking for alimony, child support, and primary custody of the baby and that each party is “awarded their respective separate property.”

Hunt told KISS Country 99.9 Miami’s TC & Dina radio show last summer that the couple wanted to expand their family with children.

“We’ve been talking about it for a while, but we’ve really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that’s on the agenda right now,” he said. “And I’m hoping that we’ll have some good news sooner than later.”

Hunt was open before their marriage about the couple’s tumultuous relationship and told Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that he visited her in Hawaii seven times in three months to win her back.