"1883" concludes Sunday, but the show will return with more episodes at a later date.

Tim McGraw Reveals He Was Nervous to Ask Faith Hill to Be His On-Screen Wife in “Yellowstone”

Tim McGraw has shared everyday life with Faith Hill for 25 years, but it still took him three days to work up the courage to ask his real wife if she would play his wife on television.

The couple stars in “1883,” but McGraw says the idea started out much smaller.

“I’ve been a fan of ‘Yellowstone’ since it came out,” McGraw recently told Big Machine Label Group. “(“Yellowstone” creator) Taylor called and goes, ‘Hey man, I want you to be in ‘Yellowstone.’ You’re going to play the original Dutton who founded the Yellowstone ranch. He said, ‘You’re also going to have a wife. Do you think Faith would be interested in playing your wife?’”

McGraw said it took him three days “to get up the nerve to ask her.”

