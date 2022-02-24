Music

Luke Combs Performs Unreleased Track “Five Leaf Clover” At The Grand Ole Opry

Luke Combs delivers a jaw-dropping performance at the Opry and confirms that his upcoming collection will be “real good.”
by 56m ago

Before the country music star Luke Combs jumped on a plane to perform at the 2022 Daytona 500 in Sunny Florida, he made a quick pitstop at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Earlier this month, the hitmaker stepped foot within the legendary wooden circle at the sacred venue to perform alongside his industry friends, Chris Janson and Zach Williams.

On Saturday (Feb.19), their pre-recorded show aired on the Circle’s Opry live hosted by nationally syndicated radio show host, Bobby Bones. With country music enthusiasts eagerly awaiting a memorable performance in the pews, Combs kicked off the evening with an unreleased track called “Five Leaf Clover.”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.