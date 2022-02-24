Luke Combs Performs Unreleased Track “Five Leaf Clover” At The Grand Ole Opry

</noscript> </div>

Combs counts his blessings and gives thanks to the universe for providing him with his wife Nicole, healthy parents, loyal friendships, and of course, his career. The Grand Ole Opry stage was not the first place he tested out the ballad, as he recently shared a snippet on social media in late January.

The tweet that garnered over 55.7K views and thousands of likes provoked fans to get excited about his forthcoming third studio album.

“That’s damn country music right there!!” shared an enthusiastic fan. “This song will get to #1 for sure. Can’t wait for the new album,” said another one.

Following the showstopping surprise, he delivered his current single “Doin’ This” and fan-favorite track “Must’ve Never Met You” from his 2018 Deluxe record, This One’s For You Too.

Combs is known for utilizing the Opry stage and audience to try out new material, as he shared another unreleased track called “Joe” in April of 2021.

“I figured I would do a brand new song for you guys tonight. My buddy Eric Dillon showed up at my house the other day, and he played me a song a while ago that he had started with a guy named James Slater, and I just thought it was real awesome, and we finished it together, and I guess the title of this song would be called ‘Joe,’” Combs said in the Spring. “So just hear me out and tell me what you think of this,” he concluded before playing the hot-off-the-press anthem.



"Joe" and "Five Leaf Clover" are expected to live on his upcoming record, which is set to drop "really soon," according to the artist. After his performance at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 20, the megastar explained why he pushed back his highly anticipated collection release date. "It's been a long process. I was working on it really hard before this tour we did in the fall. I kind of took a pause on working on [the album] because I just really wanted to focus on that tour," he said in the press conference. "We didn't cancel one show. We had a lot of setbacks, you know – regulatory setbacks, things like that. But it was nice to be able to just focus on that, and that's been the reason the album's not out yet." He continued to clarify that the project is going to be "real good" and worth the wait, because he has "been working hard on it for a long time." While Luke Combs fans hang-tight for new music, they can purchase tickets to see him live and in-person on his three-show tour with Morgan Wade, Cody Johnson, and Zach Bryan.




