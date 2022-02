Thomas Rhett Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Debut Single, “Something To Do With My Hands”

Thomas Rhett takes a trip down memory lane and reflects on his first hit, "Something To Do With My Hands."

Country music sensation Thomas Rhett has experienced first-hand how “Life Changes” throughout the years. It’s been nearly a decade since the multi-platinum artist released his debut single, “Something To Do With My Hands,” and he took to social media to reflect on his musical journey and to promote his forthcoming album.

On Monday (Feb. 21), Rhett celebrated the 10th anniversary of the country-rock anthem by posting an old-school snapshot from the “Something To Do With My Hands” music video. Within the nostalgic photo, young Rhett is leaning against a crowded bar with a snapback on. The hitmaker also included a quick clip from the video that highlights his adolescent vocals and optimistic personality.

“My debut single was released to radio on February 21, 2012. Man, what a ride it’s been since then, and now my 6th studio album is on its way…all thanks to you guys for listening and loving the music #WhereWeStarted,” he captioned the Instagram carousel.

Rhett’s fans who had witnessed his career flourish before their very eyes ran to the comments to praise the star for his well-deserved success and to reminisce on the good vibe anthem.

“Man, what a ride your hairstyles have had since then too,” a loyal follower pointed out. “Been here every step of the way!! What an incredible journey so far!! πŸ™Œ πŸ™Œ,” another one added.

At 22-years-old, Rhett penned the high-tempo track alongside Lee Miller and country superstar Chris Stapleton. On the heels of scoring his first record deal with Valory Music Co., the music hopeful would tirelessly spend hours honing in on his craft day in and day out.



“I think it was about eight or 10 months ago when we wrote this song,” Thomas Rhett told Taste of Country in 2012 about the songwriting process. “Lee and Chris were two guys that I had been writing with a bunch. We kind of booked an every Wednesday kind of thing to write together. We got in there one day, and we were starting to throw our ideas out there of what we wanted to write, and Lee had spit out the title idea of ’ Need Something To Do With My Hands .’ Me and Chris kind of looked at each other, and we were like, ’Alright! That is what we’re writing!’ Chris came up with this melody, and the song really took off from there,” he added back in the day.

The smash-hit that fans still love today lives on his 2013 12-piece collection, It Goes Like This. Following “Something To Do With My Hands,” Rhett released “Beer With Jesus,” but it wasn’t until he dropped the title track “It Goes Like This” that he secured a spot on the top of the Billboard Charts.

The GRAMMY Award nominee has come a long way since stepping into the country music space, as he is gearing up to release his sixth studio album, “Where We Started” on April 1.

The LP will include 15 tracks and will feature unique collaborations with Katy Perry, Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard, and Russell Dickerson. His return to the road inspired the highly anticipated record after exchanging roaring arenas across the globe for his Nashville living room during the global health crisis.

“For me, getting into the entertainer headspace and back onstage was euphoria,” the singer shared in a recent statement. “When you go a year and a half without it, then feel it for the first time again, it’s the coolest thing in the world. That’s really where my brain has been and where these songs came from β€” they’re some of my favorite songs that I’ve ever been a part of. I’m just enjoying life so much right now, getting to be a dad, collaborating with incredible artists, playing shows with my friends, and watching people smile from the stage. It has really filled my soul,” he concluded.

The record produced by Dan Huff, Jesse Frasure, and Matt Dragstrem will include recent releases – “Angels,” “Church Boots,” and “Us Someday.”