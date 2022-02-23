Thomas Rhett Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Debut Single, “Something To Do With My Hands”

Thomas Rhett takes a trip down memory lane and reflects on his first hit, "Something To Do With My Hands."

Country music sensation Thomas Rhett has experienced first-hand how “Life Changes” throughout the years. It’s been nearly a decade since the multi-platinum artist released his debut single, “Something To Do With My Hands,” and he took to social media to reflect on his musical journey and to promote his forthcoming album.

On Monday (Feb. 21), Rhett celebrated the 10th anniversary of the country-rock anthem by posting an old-school snapshot from the “Something To Do With My Hands” music video. Within the nostalgic photo, young Rhett is leaning against a crowded bar with a snapback on. The hitmaker also included a quick clip from the video that highlights his adolescent vocals and optimistic personality.

“My debut single was released to radio on February 21, 2012. Man, what a ride it’s been since then, and now my 6th studio album is on its way…all thanks to you guys for listening and loving the music #WhereWeStarted,” he captioned the Instagram carousel.

Rhett’s fans who had witnessed his career flourish before their very eyes ran to the comments to praise the star for his well-deserved success and to reminisce on the good vibe anthem.

“Man, what a ride your hairstyles have had since then too,” a loyal follower pointed out. “Been here every step of the way!! What an incredible journey so far!! 🙌 🙌,” another one added.

At 22-years-old, Rhett penned the high-tempo track alongside Lee Miller and country superstar Chris Stapleton. On the heels of scoring his first record deal with Valory Music Co., the music hopeful would tirelessly spend hours honing in on his craft day in and day out.





