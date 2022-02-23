Sam Hunt’s Wife Files for Divorce – Again

Multiple outlets now report that Hannah Lee Fowler simply filed her divorce papers in the wrong Tennessee county by mistake last week.

Sam Hunt’s pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler filed for divorce again.

Fowler originally filed for divorce from Hunt in Davidson County on Friday then had the paperwork withdrawn from Davidson County the same day. Multiple outlets now report that Fowler simply filed her divorce papers in the wrong Tennessee county by mistake last week and resubmitted the same divorce petition in adjacent Williamson County later the same day.

Fowler accused Hunt of inappropriate marital conduct and adultery in the original filing.

The documents stated: “[Fowler believes] that all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted.”

The couple married in April of 2017 and had not announced they were expecting a baby in May.

People reports Fowler is asking for alimony, child support, and primary custody of the baby and that each party is “awarded their respective separate property.”

Hunt told KISS Country 99.9 Miami’s TC & Dina radio show last summer that the couple wanted to expand their family with children.

“We’ve been talking about it for a while, but we’ve really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that’s on the agenda right now,” he said. “And I’m hoping that we’ll have some good news sooner than later.”

Hunt was open before their marriage about the couple’s tumultuous relationship and told Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that he visited her in Hawaii seven times in three months to win her back.