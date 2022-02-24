Tom Douglas’ New Film “Love, Tom” Is a Love Letter to Songwriters and Nashville

Prolific hit songwriter Tom Douglas has added moviemaker to his credit with his latest project, “Love, Tom.”
The film, which debuts on Paramount+ today (Feb. 24), is narrated by Douglas, who reveals how his past struggles informed his creative process and reminds viewers to never give up on their dreams.
“It’s trying to tell a story in the hopes that I disappear, and it becomes your story,” Douglas told his friend Tim McGraw at a recent Nashville screening. “We’re trying to create this canvas (where) the audience can project their life.”