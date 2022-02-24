Ashley McBryde Reveals New Album, Shares Love of Carly Pearce

Ashley McBryde describes her life as “joyful chaos” at the moment, and part of the reason is she just finished recording her third album.

“It’s scary to say finished, but we just finished our third record,” McBryde tells CMT. “We’re trying to get that together and figure out when that can be released, so I’m in a really excited state right now.”

The new album isn’t the only thing McBryde has to celebrate. Her duet with Carly Pearce, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” is a Top 15 hit at country radio and climbing. McBryde admits that when you look at the two of them, you’d never expect them to be friends – but they are.

“If you were to handpick two women in country music who would be pals, Carly and I are really different,” McBryde says. “She is tall with lighter hair, more clean-cut, very well-spoken and put together. I’m this Tasmanian devil that comes in the room making jokes with finger pistols. It doesn’t seem like we would be close friends, but we loved and respected each other so much we sat down and wrote this song together.”

Their friendship blossomed through writing and performing “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” and now their respective fan groups are making friends, too.

