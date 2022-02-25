CMT Roundup: New Music From Ernest, Jana Kramer, Tom Douglas and more

</noscript> </div>

It’s a personal question for Morgan, who got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jay Allen, over the summer.

The song pairs Morgan’s distinct, breathy, soaring vocals with progressive country production to create an anthem for women who want to maintain an identity outside their relationship. The message resonated. The song, produced by Ben Johnson, Shane McAnally and Belz, generated 1.6 million likes on Morgan’s TikTok profile and prompted more than 10,000 users to share their own stories using “Independent With You” before the song’s official release.

“I’ve never been more excited for a release in my life,” Morgan said. “Not for myself, for all the independent souls out there.” – Cindy Watts

