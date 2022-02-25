Music

CMT Roundup: New Music From Ernest, Jana Kramer, Tom Douglas and more

Other artists releasing new music today include Kylie Morgan, Drew Green and Carter Faith
by 2h ago

Jana Kramer, Ernest, Tom Douglas and Lady A are among the plethora of artists releasing new songs this week along with Kylie Morgan, Drew Green and Carter Faith. Check out CMT’s song highlights as well as the Roundup playlist.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.