CMT Roundup: New Music From Ernest, Jana Kramer, Tom Douglas and more

Drew Green, “Good Ol’ Man”: Green effortlessly proves that he is slowly becoming the father he always strived to be in his recent self-reflection ballad, “Good Ol’ Man.” Throughout the mid-tempo track, the country crooner highlights what it means to be a role model and touches upon the picture-perfect father-son relationship.
Green penned the heavy-hitting track alongside Josh Miller, Lee Starr, and Mark Trussell. Within the first verse, Green opened up about his carefree actions and acknowledged that he needs to cut back to raise his son right.
“I’m cleaning up them dirty words that I say these days | Showing up to church a lot more on Sunday | Working on bad habit breaking | Cutting back on Copenhagen| Little less gas, little more brake in my Chevrolet| Whatever it takes ‘cause | I got a gift from God sitting in the back seat | And I’ma need to be a little better if he’s gonna wanna be like me,” he sings.
As the Tennessee native verifies that he is flipping to the next chapter of his life, “Good Ol’ Man” foreshadows his flourishing music career if he continues to wear his heart on his sleeve.
– Tiffany Goldstein
Ernest, “What It’s Come To”: Big Loud artist Ernest is a seasoned songsmith with several chart-topping tracks and accolades under his belt. Now, the fast-rising star is honing in on his own artistry and perfecting his traditional country sound. Come March 11, the hitmaker is set to release his 11-track record, “Flower Shops (The Album).” To give fans a small taste of what to expect – the singer-songwriter dropped “What It’s Come To,” a moving melody penned by Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, and CMT’s 2022 Next Women of Country artist, Lily Rose.
The beat-driven ballad displays his distinctive gritty vocals, deep southern twang, and his impressive songwriting abilities. The group of talented songsmiths tugs at heartstrings with the heavy narrative about cutting ties with the person you tried to love. Ernest is caught up in the toxic cycle throughout the track until he realizes to call it quits.
– Tiffany Goldstein
