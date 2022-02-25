Michael Ray Shares Family Story, Connection to New Single “Holy Water”

</noscript> </div>

“Holy Water” follows a preacher who toes the Christian line on Sunday morning but stores the moonshine he plans to sell in the church’s cellar. Some church members saw him in the parking lot in the middle of the night and waited for him to leave to go in search of contraband.

The deacons confronted him, and they worked out a deal.

Ray recently shot a video for the song, and he’s excited for fans to see it “come to life.”

“It’s been a while since there’s been that story type of song out,” Ray said. “I’m excited for it because I think that will bring people back to a time where things might be a little calmer and a little smoother, and they’ll be able to crank it up.”

“Holy Water” is the follow-up single to Ray’s recent multi-week No. 1 hit “Whiskey and Rain.” Both songs are from his current EP, “Higher Education.” “Whiskey and Rain” was recently certified Gold, indicating the equivalent of 500,000 copies sold, by the RIAA, and it has garnered more than 120 million on-demand streams in the US.

“This is incredible,” Ray said in a statement. “I knew this song was something special, but I never dreamed it would be this impactful.”