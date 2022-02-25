Michael Ray Shares Family Story, Connection to New Single “Holy Water”

Michael Ray’s reasons for choosing “Holy Water” as his new single have a lot to do with his family history.
Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson and Michael Hardy wrote the song, which tells the story of illegal moonshine runners operating out of a Florida church. Ray grew up in the Sunshine State and said he’s heard stories about his family running moonshine “back in the day.”
“It’s kind of an ’Ol’ Red’ story song type of thing,” Ray said. “It just really connected, my family’s story and this song and just everything about it.”