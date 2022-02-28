WATCH: Luke Bryan Compares ‘American Idol’ Contestant To Miranda Lambert After Jaw-Dropping Rascal Flatts Cover

The fan-favorite singing competition show, American Idol is officially in full swing!
On Sunday (Feb. 27), judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie kick started Season 20 alongside Ryan Seacrest in hopes to find America’s next prominent artist. The first round of auditions were held in Austin, Los Angeles, and Nashville.
As contestants bring their A-game to receive the legendary golden ticket to Hollywood, they are also competing for the new platinum ticket. For the first time in history, American Idol is only granting nine musicians with a handy tool that will allow them to bypass Hollywood Week.
While a slew of singers showcased their hidden talents, only one music hopeful caught Luke Bryan’s undivided attention. A Winchester, TN native named Hunter Wolkonowski (also known as Huntergirl) left Bryan in disbelief with her remarkable rendition of Rascal Flatts’ “Riot.”