CMT Premiere: Erin Kinsey Gives Fans A Taste Of Her Southern Upbringing In “Hate This Hometown”

In a quaint community just east of Dallas, Texas – there was once a music hopeful itching to exchange her suburban life to rub elbows with like-minded individuals in a bustling city. Erin Kinsey was the eager songstress who plugged “Nashville” into a GPS of a crammed U-Haul before she even received a high school diploma. Just hours after throwing her graduation cap into the air, Kinsey placed the truck into drive and fled the tiny town to turn her country music dream into a reality.
The budding singer-songwriter quickly proved that it is possible to establish a flourishing career within the honky-tonk genre in less than 10 years. Before Kinsey had original material on streaming platforms, her uplifting breast cancer awareness anthem “Pink” was praised and recorded by country legend Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks, Rita Wilson, and Sara Evans.
In 2021, the musical risk-taker reached independent success with the release of singles “Drunk Too” and “Just Drive.” It was Kinsey’s country-pop sound intertwined with the underlining rock ’n’ roll elements in “Just Drive” that scored her a joint deal with RECORDS Nashville and Sony Music. With 177.6K followers on TikTok alone, Kinsey continues to verify that musicians can simply turn social recognition into an adoring fan base if they stay consistent with a clear vision.
While relishing her overnight success, Kinsey credits her high school sweetheart for being the “rock” she needed throughout the years. To show her appreciation and endless love, the breakout artist penned recent release “Hate This Hometown,” alongside Kathleen Higgins and Dave Cohen. While creating the relatable ballad – the multi-instrumentalist recognized that her long-time boyfriend was not the only one constantly drawing her back to her hometown, but it was also the memories and individuals who have turned her into the musician she is today.
“I didn’t know what I had until I didn’t have it anymore,” Kinsey told CMT about leaving her friends and family behind to pursue her craft. “Luckily, you can always go back to your hometown. This one is really special to me. Just every word of it is true,” she added about the heavy lyrics and soul-touching narrative.
As a well-rounded storyteller, the 20-something breakout star called in video director Robby Stevens to capture her southern upbringing and her musical journey in a nutshell. The tear-jerking clip begins with the promising artist behind her steering wheel heading back to Rockwall, Texas. While driving through rural America, photos displaying monumental moments in her life quickly flash on the screen – signifying how fast time flies.