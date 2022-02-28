Blake Shelton Admits Cher Yelled at Him, Says Gwen Stefani Makes Him Believe in God

Blake Shelton said "I was afraid to even say one other thing" after Cher yelled at him

Blake Shelton may be everyone’s favorite coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” but he recalls a few years ago when that certainly wasn’t the case with Cher.

Cher was a mentor for Shelton’s team in 2013, and while she later called him “funny” and “easy,” the “Come Back as a County Boy” singer said things didn’t start that way.

In fact, she yelled the f-word at him in rehearsal. Shelton was already nervous about being around her, and he was horrified.

“Whoever it was, we were rehearsing, and they were timid with the microphone,” Shelton said during an on-stage interview at Country Radio Seminar in Nashville last week. “I go, ‘Man, what are you doing with the microphone? Grab that microphone. Make that microphone your (expletive).’ About the time I said that Cher goes, ‘What the (expletive) did you just say?’”

