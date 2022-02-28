Kane Brown Shares Story Behind Kodi Jane’s Name, Talks New Album

Kane Brown says daughters are "neat and clean" and being a girl dad is "amazing"

Kane Brown says the last few weeks since the birth of his second daughter Kodi and the launch of his arena tour have been “hectic, but it’s been worth it.” Kingsley, 2, is “starting to get into her big sister role,” Brown told Audacy’s Katie Neal, and Kodi has “just been eating and sleeping.”

“It’s awesome,” Brown said.

The new dad explained that while Kingsley knew the family was having a baby, he’s not sure she understood the baby was there to stay.

“Now if (Kodi) makes any type of noise, she’s like, ’Baby!'” Brown said. “And she makes you go check it out, or she goes and checks it out.”

After Kingsley was born, Brown admitted that he and his wife Katelyn hoped they would have a boy next and even chose a name – Knight. When they found out they were having another girl, the singer said they thought about naming their second daughter, Knight, but changed their minds.

The name Kodi came out of a group discussion during the couple’s gender reveal party.

“It was me and like other people on our back porch at the gender reveal,” Brown said. “I just was like, ’What about Kodi?’ Everybody was trying to decide if we would go ’y’ or ’ie.’ Then Jane is Kate’s grandmother’s middle name. Kingsley has Kate’s middle name and her other grandma’s middle name, and this is her other grandma’s middle name.”

Now, he’s thrilled to have two daughters.

“They’re neat and clean, and Kingsley picks up after herself,” Brown said. “And I’m like, ’This is amazing.’ She’s kind of a like a tomboy, too, so I got the best of both worlds.”

The trickiest part, Brown said, was keeping their baby news a secret until Kodi’s birth.

“It was a lot of staying off social media, watching the videos or pictures 30 times to make sure nothing was showing and the clothes Kate wore,” Brown said. “She’s the trooper. The hardest part was when we were getting stuff sent to us that was for a new baby; we had to make sure that stuff was out of (photos).”



</noscript> </div>

Brown is about to experience a different type of birth – his new album. While the collection isn’t finished yet, he said it’s close to complete. “I put a lot of time and effort into it,” he said. “I have all the songs for it. It’s just tweaking here and there. I’m just trying to put songs that people can relate to and just fun songs that don’t sound the same.” He described it as a “medium tempo type of album.” “There’s a hard country rock song on it,” Brown said. “There’s a super beach vibe on it that’s really cool. There’s a lot of different sounds for me that’s on it. I’m really excited.” Cindy Watts Embedded from www.youtube.com



