Tim McGraw Speaks Out About ‘1883’ Finale And What Sam Elliott Has Learned From Him On Set

The “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” starring Faith Hill and Tim McGraw has officially wrapped its 10-episode season on Sunday, February 28 – leaving fans dumbfounded by the end result. TV-goers were left dead in their tracks when screenwriter Taylor Sheridan killed off Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) and Pinkerton agent Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott).

While fans took to social media to mourn the loss of the characters they learned to love throughout the action-packed binge, Tim McGraw shared memorable moments on set and to thank the mastermind behind the “Yellowstone” universe.

“What a season. So grateful to Taylor Sheridan and everyone involved in bringing #1883TV to life,” the singer turned Hollywood actor said on Twitter. “It’s been absolutely incredible getting to work alongside the entire cast and crew,” he added with four photos of him playing James Dutton.

Since the day McGraw stepped on set, he has vocalized his gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the production and what it was like to work closely with a star-studded cast of dynamic performers.

To celebrate the grand finale – the “7500 OBO” singer explained his experience sharing the small-screen with his wife, Faith Hill and how he has grown as an actor in just a few months.

“Happy Sunday, and happy finale day for ’1883,'” McGraw said in a selfie-style clip on social media.

“This is the last episode, and we had so much fun making this show. My favorite thing was getting to work with my wife, but getting to work alongside Sam Elliott, who’s just a legend. Everything that you’d ever think that he was, he lived up to, he was one of the nicest, sweetest guys in the world,” he gushed.

He continued to explain what he learned from the award-winning actor.

“But one particular day, I told Sam, I said, ’Thanks for doing this and being a part of this, and I just want to let you know that I’ve learned so much from watching you,'” he said before revealing Elliott’s firecracker response. “And he just looked at me and said, ’Oh, yeah? Well, I haven’t learned a f***ing thing from you.’ So, thanks, Sam. Enjoyed it,” he finished the reflective clip.

As TV fanatics and McGraw watched Sam Elliott bring his role as Shea Brennan to life, he confessed to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the December premiere that he was unfamiliar with “Yellowstone” before signing on to do the prequel.

“I haven’t watched ’Yellowstone’,” confessed the legendary actor. “I’m embarrassed to say that, rather than lie about it, I’ve not,” he added before clarifying that “1883” is different from any other project Sheridan has produced before.

“I think that it’s certainly part of that whole thing, under the ’Yellowstone’ umbrella, but I’m so on some level, opposed to a direct tie into ’Yellowstone,’ because it’s not,” he detailed. “This thing stands on its own. The tie-in is how did the Dutton’s get to Montana, and for me, that’s the end of the question, in terms of how they are related.”

With Elliott and Isabel May not in the picture anymore, many fans were left pondering what would happen next in “1883.” On Sunday (February 27), executive producer David Glaser cleared the air and told the ’’ Hollywood Reporter that the upcoming television series “1932” was slated to be the second season of “1883.” However, the creatives behind the must-watch show are working on rounding out the attention-grabbing storyline.

“I don’t want to give away too much, but (1932) was always intended to be the second season of (1883),” he disclosed. “Now the network is excited to bring you something really additional to ’1883,’ which is super exciting. There was one way set with it – there was one version – and now there’s going to be two versions. Everything is well-thought-out with Taylor. So when you see what’s coming, you’ll see it’s pretty exciting. I think ’1883’ was an incredible journey. We’re excited the way fans embraced it, and I’m excited for people to see all the other great stuff that we’re doing around it now,” he concluded.

The Season 1 finale of “1883” dropped on Sunday, February 27, on Paramount +.