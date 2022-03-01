Carly Pearce To Be Inducted Into The Kentucky Music Hall Of Fame

Carly Pearce: “I am so excited and grateful to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame this Fall.”

Country music star Carly Pearce is set to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame class of 2022. The Taylor Mill, Kentucky native, will be honored at a ceremony in Renfro Valley on Friday, October 28.

The reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year will receive recognition alongside inductees – Grand Ole Opry background vocalist Norah Lee Allen, Steel Guitar Hall of Famer Tommy White, “I’m From the Country” hit songwriter Marty Brown, Bluegrass songwriting legend Pete Goble and respected producer Paul Yandell.

The powerhouse singer-songwriter behind smash hits “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” “What He Didn’t Do,” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now” credits legendary musicians from Kentucky for paving a path within the genre for musicians like herself and for strongly influencing her artistry.

“Kentucky is where I learned to love Country music and the incredibly talented musicians who wove their stories and texture throughout the genre. From straight-up sass of The Judds and Patty Loveless or truly understanding Loretta Lynn’s heartache, to the Bluegrass tinge of Ricky Skaggs and Bill Monroe, their influences have driven my music,” says Pearce in a statement. “I am so excited and grateful to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame this Fall.”

The relatable storyteller will join the likes of notable members, including Loretta Lynn, The Backstreet Boys, Florence Henderson, Rosemary Clooney, Keith Whitley, and Boots Randolph.

This is not the first time the multi-platinum artist received praise from Kentucky, as the songstress was previously honored with her own day and sign in her home town on September 2, 2021.

“I convinced my parents at 16 to drop out of high school & leave my home town,” the star wrote on Instagram. “Today, that same home town honored me with “Carly Pearce Day,” a key to the city, the title of “Kentucky Colonel,” and 2 of these signs at both ends of the town. I truly have no words. This town made me who I am… I will always ❤️ you, Taylor Mill.”

As Carly Pearce wears her pride for Kentucky on her sleeve, she is continuously making power moves within the country music space. The Grand Ole Opry member is currently nominated for four 2022 ACM Awards and will be opening for country music sensation Kenny Chesney on his Here and Now stadium tour come April. Tickets are available for purchase to see the trailblazer live and in action.