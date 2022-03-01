Carrie Underwood Celebrates Son Isaiah’s 7th Birthday: “He Has The Biggest Heart And Brightest Smile”

Country music phenomenon Carrie Underwood is watching her little boy grow up right before her very eyes!

On Sunday (Feb. 27), the powerhouse vocalist took to social media to celebrate her son Isaiah Michael’s 7th birthday. While wrapping her head around how fast time flies, the hitmaker pointed out Isaiah’s kind-hearted character and passion for philanthropy.

“My firstborn turned 7 today. How is that even possible?” Underwood shared. “It has been so much fun to see this little dude grow! He has the biggest heart and the brightest smile. His love for Jesus is strong and pure. He is an old soul with a vintage style…wise beyond his years. He’s the kind of kid that would rather raise money for the kids at @danitaschildren than get gifts for himself! What 7 year old does that?!?! I am so blessed to be his mom and I can’t wait to see where God leads him in the years to come. Happy Birthday, monkey! We love you!❤️,” she concluded under a carousel of photos on Instagram.

The snapshots were from her son’s special “Star Wars”-themed birthday bash at a retro skating rink. The first image featured a professionally baked cake in the shape of a Kylo Ren mask with his name sprawled across the front and a big “7” candle on top.

The mother of two also captured her oldest child partying with his pals by an old-fashion claw machine and displayed the decked-out space closed off to the public.

Several of Underwood’s A-lister friends ran to the comments to wish Isaiah a happy birthday and to acknowledge how fast he is growing up.

“Sweetest 7 year old! Thankful he is such an inspiration to my girls with his generosity! Happy birthday buddy! We love you,” said Cara Clark, a wellness expert and nutritionist. “7?!! Wow time flies! Happiest 7th Bday Isaiah!!! Big love from the McNevans! Co & Jadey Say hello! 🎉🎉🎉,” added musician Trevor McNevan.

The “Southbound” singer has never shied away from sharing special family milestones and sweet adventures, as she previously posted Jacob’s “Paw Patrol” two-level birthday cake in January and Isaiah making his baseball debut in September. The award-winning artist revealed that she was “more nervous” watching her little one walk up to the home plate, than supporting her husband Mike Fisher play hockey in the major leagues.

She also gave fans a sneak peek into her magical Disney vacation with her boys and extended family.

“Got to spend some much needed family time recently in Orlando!!! We rode lots of rides, ate lots of sugar, smiled a million smiles, and made a million memories!!! These years, with our boys, we’ll never get back…to see the wonder and excitement on their faces is priceless! We already can’t wait to go back! Thanks @waltdisneyworld for existing❤️❤️❤️,” she said in a heartfelt caption.

As Underwood soaks in every second with her children, she is also gearing up to head back to sin city for the second run of her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at the Resorts World Theatre. The icon will take center stage in March and will wrap up in May of 2022. Seats are currently available for purchase, and $1 from each ticket sold will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.