Dolly Parton Unveils “Dollyverse,” livestream on Blockchain for SXSW

"Dollyverse" is an audience-centric Web3 experience at South by Southwest® (SXSW®) that starts next week.

Dolly Parton is everywhere these days, and now she’s coming to blockchain.

Parton, who is gearing up for the March 7 release of her novel “Run, Rose, Run” that she co-wrote with James Patterson, is partnering with FOX Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL) to launch “Dollyverse” — https://welcometodollyverse.com/. “Dollyverse” is an audience-centric Web3 experience at South by Southwest® (SXSW®) that starts next week.

Parton will make her first appearance at SXSW on March 18, when she and Patterson speak about the book and its accompanying album at Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater.

Actress Connie Britton will moderate the conversation. Parton will perform songs from “Run, Rose, Run” and a few of her hits after the book chat concludes. The event will be streamed live for free on “Dollyverse” by Eluvio, which also will power the “Dollyverse’s” NFT sales.

“Dollyverse” will release a collection of official and certified Dolly NFT collectibles for purchase during and after SXSW. Fans at Parton’s performance can claim a free NFT, while fans streaming the event will receive tokens authenticating their participation.

“There’s almost nothing more important to me than connecting with my fans. And I’m almost always up for trying something new and different,” Parton said in a statement. “I’d say releasing NFTs at my first ever appearance at SXSW, with James Patterson by my side, definitely counts as new and different!”

Executives with SXSW couldn’t be happier with Parton’s participation in the festival.

“Dolly Parton’s participation in SXSW 2022 fulfills one of our longtime goals, and we’re absolutely ecstatic to have her involved in this year’s event in such a unique way,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer for SXSW, in a statement. “Beyond her legendary status in the music industry, Dolly embodies the SXSW spirit as she extends her unique brand of creativity across many verticals. Most importantly, Dolly serves as an inspirational and unifying role model for millions of fans — spanning different ages, occupations, and viewpoints — from all over the world.”