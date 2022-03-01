Garth Brooks Asks Fans to “Send Peace Across the Water” Amid Invasion of Ukraine

Garth Brooks has a message for his fans amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – send love.

“Guys, this world right now is trembling,” Brooks said on his Facebook Live series Inside Studio G. “The people that want peace need your love. Use it for that. Send peace across the water. Send it every second you can, right now.”

Brooks pointed out that it didn’t matter which side you send love to.

He said: “Just all the love for the people who are seeking peace and the people who are fighting for their lives.”

“Let’s just love one another,” Brooks said.



The singer has long used his stardom as a platform for peace, equality and to promote the fair treatment of everyone.

Brooks co-wrote his 1992 hit “We Shall Be Free” with Stephanie Davis. The lyrics include: When we’re free to love anyone we choose| When this world’s big enough for all different views| When we all can worship from our own kind of pew| Then we shall be free.

The anthem will likely be on the setlist when Brooks returns to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on April 16. The “Friends in Low Places” singer was scheduled to play the venue last year, but violent thunderstorms forced the concert’s cancellation.

Brooks’ team is already thinking about merchandise for the Nashville concert. He said his staff suggested “The Thunder Rolls” as a theme, and he gave it an immediate “no.”

“We won’t even play ’The Thunder Rolls’ in Nissan stadium until the very last song,” Brooks quipped. “I’m so excited to bring the big show to Nashville because we’ve taken it everywhere, so it’s neat to come home to the home of country music. If you’re ever gonna see a Garth Brooks stadium show, you want to see it in Music City, USA.”

Tickets for Brooks’ Nissan Stadium show in Nashville will go on sale 10 a.m Friday through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.