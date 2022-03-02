WATCH: Dierks Bentley And Elle King Perform Unreleased Track “Worth A Shot”

Country-rock hitmaker Elle King made a quick stop at the Ryman Auditorium on Monday night (Feb. 28) in Nashville and surprised her sold-out crowd with an unreleased track featuring Dierks Bentley.
With a high-energy audience sitting before her, the chart-topping artist invited Bentley out on stage to help break the news that they have been working on a duet together called, “Worth a Shot.”
“Dierks, I love you,” King gushed to the country crooner under the spotlight. “I love you. I mean it,” he replied before the “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer addressed her devoted fans about the forthcoming project.
“Actually, this is a really exciting thing, because…we have something cool to tell you guys,” King said. “We have a new song together, everybody.”