Matt Stell Swears New Song “Boyfriend Season” Isn’t About his Bachelor Nation Ex-Girlfriend

He also wants his mom to know he's not a heavy drinker - that social media makes it look worse than it is.

Matt Stell is battling some confusion among the women in his life, and it’s presenting a challenge.

For starters, his mother watches his social media accounts and is worried he’s drinking too much. But he thinks he has her calmed down.

“Mom gets it now that social media is not real life, that it’s like the cartoon version of your life,” Stell said. “There’s like a Busch Light or a Casamigos in every post. The party brand is strong as of late, but yeah, we keep it on the rails.”

