Country Hitmaker Jordan Davis Teases Unreleased Single “Money Isn’t Real”

Jordan Davis gives fans a sneak peek into what he has been working on in the studio... and it might just be his next big hit.

Country music star Jordan Davis surprised fans with a snippet of his forthcoming single, “Money Isn’t Real” Wednesday morning (March 2) on social media.

Without any warning, the singer-songwriter took to Instagram and dropped an audio file teasing his next moving melody about the value of a dollar. Following a guitar-driven introduction, Davis begins to tell an eye-opening story about a wealthy man who thought he could buy happiness.

Within the first verse, the “Almost Maybes” artist paints a heartbreaking picture of the man’s funeral, where the pews were unoccupied. He reflects on the time when it was just him and the preacher placing the late gentleman into the ground.

While paying his respects and saying goodbye, the songsmith confessed that he was once “jealous” of the man’s lifestyle. However, after looking around at the end result…he quickly realized that money can’t provide the little things in life.

“Money isn’t real | It can’t call you like your mama does | It can’t make you old friends | It can’t get you young again | It won’t buy you real love | It’s just paper and some make| It will never ask you how you feel | A dollar doesn’t make you rich | When it comes to happiness | Money isn’t real| Money isn’t real,” Davis sings in the chorus while showcasing his soul-touching pipes.

“Money Isn’t Real,” the Louisiana native captioned the social media post.

Devoted fans quickly praised the musician for the underlining message and encouraged him to drop the ballad sooner than later.

“Such great messages in every song. So talented 🔥,” shared a follower. “ This is AMAZING!!!! Please release it in the future…,” said another eager listener.

However, it wasn’t long until seasoned songwriter Cole Taylor gave a friendly nod to Jordan’s recent smash hit by pointing out that money “can buy dirt.” The multi-platinum artist fired back with, “@coletaylormusic well played.”

The release date for “Money Isn’t Real” is still up in the air, and it is unclear if the country crooner had any help penning the enlightening narrative. Jordan Davis is currently relishing in the success of his latest single “Buy Dirt,” as the platinum hit is in the running for Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year at the 57th Annual ACM Awards.

This is gonna be a hell of a time…Excited to join @BrooksAndDunn on a few dates later this year. Join the Parish for access to presale tickets. https://t.co/uelBrgi1od pic.twitter.com/nbd9aDbMGF — Jordan Davis Music (@JordanCWDavis) February 28, 2022

While continuing to put pen to paper, Davis recently announced that he is gearing up to join Brooks & Dunn for specific dates on their highly anticipated Reboot 2022 Tour.