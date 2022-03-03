The winners of The 22nd Annual Song Contest will be announced on Thursday, March 10 at 3 p.m. CT.

The NSAI Reveals Finalists For The 22nd Annual Song Contest Presented By CMT and The Bluebird Café

The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) partnered with sponsors The Bluebird Café and CMT in October to kick off the 22nd Annual NSAI Song Contest. After carefully reviewing numerous entries submitted by talented songwriters of all genres worldwide – the finalists for the “Lyric-Only Category” and “Song Category” are officially in.

To be considered for the 22nd Annual NSAI Song Contest, contestants were required to submit the submission form, pay the entry fee, and turn in printed lyric sheets to the NSAI office. Unless entering into the lyric-only category, aspiring songwriters were also asked to send in one audio CD.

Participants had until November 30, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. CT, to turn in as many songs or lyrics as they desired – as there was no limit to the number of entries.

After much consideration, the 10 songwriters who scored placement in the final “Song Category” include – Lauren Eliza (Nashville, TN), Andrew Marik (Memphis, TN), Andrea Brodeur (Boston, MA), Elysse Yulo (Nashville, TN), Sam Varga (Louisville, TN), Sal Cosentino (Brooklyn, NY), Chris Nurthen (Memphis, TN), Hayden Cain (Richmond, KY), Tarrah Walston (Nashville, TN), and Russell Dritz (Chappaqua, NY).

The two lucky finalists in the “Lyric-Only Category” are – James Maltese with “Ferris Wheels” (Princeton, NJ) and the lyricist behind “Where The Green Grass Glows” Everton Rocca (Franklin, TN).

The finalists listed above are officially in the running to win up to $5,000 in cash, a one-year single-song contract with Anthem Entertainment, tickets to the 2022 CMA Awards, a chance to perform at the sacred Bluebird Café, a new acoustic guitar, and a 3-day trip to Nashville.

The “Song Category” winner will also have the chance to rub elbows with songwriting legend Rhett Akins and the “Lyric-Only Category” frontrunner will receive a mentor session with 2019 BMI Pop Songwriter of the Year Ali Tamposi.

The winners in each category are set to be announced Thursday, March 10, live on the official NSAI Facebook at 3:00 p.m. CT.

In total, there will be one grand prize winner in the “Song Category” and one top “Lyric-Only” champion. Following the highly anticipated announcement, all contestants will receive a score sheet from the judges. The score sheets serve as a guide and will include constructive feedback from industry professionals.

Individuals seeking the official list of prizes or have any questions can explore the NSAI official website for additional information. The NSAI will continue to keep participants up-to-date on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @NSAIOfficial.