Kacey Musgraves Talks Music, Relationships and Therapy in Time Cover Story

Time magazine honored Kacey Musgraves in its new Women of the Year issue this week, and the singer chatted about what it’s like to be a woman in the music business and the choice to live her life openly on the heels of her divorce.

“I don’t really want to keep things private because I’m proud of the love that I have,” Musgraves told the magazine of her relationship with writer Cole Schafer. “I’m very happy. It’s natural to want to share that. And I don’t want to come across like a robot—I think people like me because I share who I am. But you also have to remember that you are under a magnifying glass, and it can get picked apart.”

In Musgraves’ song “Breadwinner,” she sings about being in a relationship with a man who is insecure about her success. She said she knows she’s not the only one who has experienced that, making the sensitive topic easier to write about.

