Morgan Wade Opens Up About Finding Her Band On Craigslist

While honing in on her craft and working alongside the strangers who quickly became close bandmates, Wade was convinced to get her first tattoo.

“I was sitting in my apartment. One of my friends from college, she was there. She was just like, ’I think you would like tattoos,'” said the breakout artist to the outlet about the transformative year. “I don’t know why she said that to me, and I was like, ’I think you’re right.’ Literally drove to the tattoo parlor to get a tattoo. I had like 90 dollars in my bank account.”

Wade continued to share that her mother’s voice was stuck inside her head, when she was getting inked. So, she asked for her sibling’s initials to be engraved on her arm to be safe and to prepare for any negative repercussions from her worried mother or if she wanted to pursue a career in the medical field.

Following stories from her glory days in college and how she got “pretty addicted” to tattoos, she walked the publication through the writing process of her chart-topping track “Wilder Days” from her well-rounded debut record, “Reckless.”

“You said you hate the smell of cigarette smoke | You only used to smoke when you dank | When you lived in Chicago | Unsure where the wind blows| I wish I’d known you in your wilder days| And now here we go| You got me falling in love again| You gotta secret, I wanna keep it| I wish I’d Known you in your wilder days,” sings the rising star in the catchy chorus.





