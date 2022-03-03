The Top Five Best National Anthem Performances By Country Hitmakers

Ninety-one years ago this week, “The Star-Spangled Banner” became the official national anthem of the United States of America.

Long before the song became a staple at large gatherings and sporting events, it was a moving poem by Francis Scott Key. The author and poet, penned the famed lyrics back in 1814 while experiencing the War of 1812. The poem’s original title was “The Defense of Fort M’Henry.”

However, it wasn’t until 1918 that the poem turned patriotic anthem made its debut during the 7th inning at the World Series between the Boston Red Sox and The Chicago Cubs. Since then, the moving melody has become a vital part of America’s culture and history.

To celebrate its anniversary, CMT has carefully cultivated a list of remarkable renditions of the National Anthem performed by notable names in country music. Scroll through the list below and see if your favorite honky-tonk star scored a spot on the buzz-worthy roundup.

Jessie James Decker – 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

Country music star Jessie James Decker gained the respect of music and hockey fans alike after a jaw-dropping rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. On Saturday, February 26, the songstress took the ice at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN, to belt the patriotic anthem. With fireworks lighting up the sky and the American flag sprawled out across the rink, the “Tell You Enough” singer showcased her astonishing range and vocal control.

“So cool to be a part of @NHL’s Stadium Series and see a hockey game at Nissan Stadium!! This is always my favorite song to sing. I’m so proud to be an American what a great night for our city! Thanks for having me 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” the hitmaker wrote on social media following her breathtaking performance.

Mickey Guyton – 2022 Super Bowl LVI

Country music sensation Mickey Guyton stood under the blinding lights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, to kick off the 2022 Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13. In an electric blue gown, the hitmaker performed a goosebump-provoking performance of the National Anthem with a powerful gospel choir backing up attention-grabbing vocals. Going into the career-altering gig, the powerhouse’s main priority was to push for inclusivity and unity in the country.

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan – 2021 Super Bowl LV

Country music icon Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan joined forces at the 2021 Super Bowl in Tampa, FL. As the “Springsteen” singer and Sullivan harmonized during the difficult hymn, they called for unity and peace. Sullivan’s rhythmic silky sound intertwined with Church’s rich vocals and electrifying guitar skills made the rendition a memorable moment in Super Bowl history. While wrapping up the mind-blowing performance, history was made by the Air Force bombers. The flight crew conducted their first trifecta flyover.

Faith Hill – 2000 Super Bowl XXXIV

Country music legend Faith Hill performed at the Super Bowl in the early 2000s and shared a remarkable rendition of the “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Scottish bagpipes gave the chart-topping artist a grand introduction before she flawlessly executed challenging notes on live television. However, it was her delivery on “the rocket’s red glare” that made Hill’s take on the patriotic hymn the talk of the town.

Carrie Underwood – Seattle Seahawks NFL Game 2006

The country music hitmaker has performed the National Anthem time and time again, but it was her a cappella version in 2006 at the Seattle Seahawks game that blew fans out of the water. On the heels of winning “American Idol,” the young vocalist stood before rowdy sports fans and proved that she was a star in the making with drive and power behind each note.