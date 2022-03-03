Ashley Monroe Reveals Her Incurable Blood Cancer is Gone

Ashley Monroe is cancer free!

In December, the Pistol Annies singer finished chemotherapy to treat rare blood cancer Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. She was diagnosed in July and had her PET scans on Feb. 24 to determine if the treatments worked. To her amazement, the cancer doctors told her is incurable was gone without a trace.

“Well IT DID!” she posted on Instagram. “My blood work looked amazing and normal and so did my scans! They say this kind is incurable, but I’m just gonna believe it IS curable, and it’s gone forever. That was truly one of the most difficult seasons of my life.”

In July, Monroe shared her diagnosis on social media and said that her journey started when routine lab work revealed she was anemic. She thought she would double up on cheeseburgers and take extra vitamins, but a bone marrow biopsy pinpointed the rare blood cancer.

She started chemotherapy the next day and shared her hope to stay positive.

“I’m thankful I have an illness that is VERY live with-able,” she said. “I’m thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight what is causing harm to my body. THANKFUL for friends and family who have gathered around me praying and sending flowers and letting me lean on them during this super weird chapter of my life.”

Monroe wrote that she didn’t know it was “possible to feel so sick and defeated” but now believes it “was meant to be.”

“I know it has made me a better person,” she said. “Thank you for your prayers, I truly felt them. I love you all. Ready to make and share more music ! To say I have a lot to say, is an understatement.”